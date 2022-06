After 10 days spent in the wilderness, Josh Donaldson somehow took center stage and held court with gathered members of the media prior to Wednesday’s rained-out Yankees-Angels contest. Donaldson went from being the most absent Yankee to the only Yankee for a bizarre stretch of time, and got to speak his mind regarding the aftermath of his racially-tinged chirp directed at Tim Anderson of the White Sox.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO