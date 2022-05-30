Residents don’t need windmill and water tower

On May 19, Villages-News.com published an article titled “CDD 7 to ask for signage offering directional clarity in roundabouts.” Unfortunately, directional signage on roundabouts is the least of our worries concerning roundabout safety. I believe those responsible for the design of The Villages roundabouts themselves did a marvelous job making them similar enough so one set of basic rules or guidelines can apply to all of them. However, I have grave concerns about the inadequate driving plan that has been implemented. That includes what the Federal DOT has mandated and what our local “brain trust” has implemented.

