Residents don’t need windmill and water tower

Villagers are sharply divided as to whether a ban should be lifted on a resident at a swimming pool in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Sumter Landing Community Development District is being asked to consider an appeal from Villager Ed McGinty, who wants to be allowed to return to his neighborhood pool in the Village of Hadley. He was banned from the pool last year and arrested when he returned there against a judge’s order. However, the political lightning rod was acquitted in a trial in April.
Commissioners at the regular Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting on May 10, 2022, voted 4-1 to allow a Master Plan revision and rezoning of 3 parcels just north of the entrance of the Hernando Oaks subdivision. Commissioner Jeff Holcomb was the opposing vote. Dire Wolf Holdings, LLC plans to...
The property at 215 Williamson Blvd. once housed a movie theater. Now, there are plans in the works for a new apartment complex. The Ormond Beach Planning Board will review a Planned Business Development amendment request on Thursday, June 9, by local developer Paul Holub to allow the demolition of the existing 39,368 square foot movie theater building in order to construct a 312-unit apartment complex.
The Lake Miona Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 20. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352) 430-2950.
On May 19, Villages-News.com published an article titled “CDD 7 to ask for signage offering directional clarity in roundabouts.” Unfortunately, directional signage on roundabouts is the least of our worries concerning roundabout safety. I believe those responsible for the design of The Villages roundabouts themselves did a marvelous job making them similar enough so one set of basic rules or guidelines can apply to all of them. However, I have grave concerns about the inadequate driving plan that has been implemented. That includes what the Federal DOT has mandated and what our local “brain trust” has implemented.
My husband and I felt very blessed to be able to purchase an affordable home in Ocala. All of this took place before the COVID-19 days and the insanity of home costs. We haven’t moved to Ocala as of yet because we are still full-time employees. We have a family member living in our home until we are able to move there. We’re coming in a few weeks.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Are you in need of some computer equipment, or what about that first used car for your kid?. The Orange County Comptroller says look no further than his website for all of your shopping needs. "I think it's a perfect place to shop. There's all...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - New renderings are giving an idea of what the Margaritaville project planned for the City of Melbourne could look like. The city council voted 6-0 on the site plan approval last week on May 24. The project is moving forward despite some opposition, as some residents...
TO: Residents between 402 and 522 Baytree Blvd. Water service will be interrupted to repair a leaking service line on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and should be completed by approximately 12:00 p.m., unless there are unforeseen circumstances. Once service is restored, a Boil Water Notice will...
Some would say I’m crazy for liking the woods over the city. I enjoy the peace it brings. I grew up in St. Cloud, Florida. It once was a small mom-and-pop kind of town. Over the years, it grew out of control, and now it’s way overcrowded. So,...
The Daily Sun had a special section recently with a list of about 2,200 homeowners delinquent in their 2021 tax payments. This shows how many people here are severely affected by rising local taxes and homeowners insurance. The Legislature did nothing to control the rising homeowners insurance rates when they...
The Marion Oaks Community Center will be hosting its Community Yard Sale this weekend. On Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the yard sale will be held at the community center, which is located at 294 Marion Oaks Lane in Ocala. A variety of items will be up for sale, including clothing, toys, furniture, recreation items, jewelry, household items, home décor, estate items, and more.
Drum roll, please! Readers cast their ballots and we've got the winners of the 2022 Best of Mount Dora awards. Just to keep things interesting, we also gave a shout-out to the runners-up! See the winners here. Although Mount Dora is known for its quaint downtown, it's also home to...
I have been reading the articles discussing traffic safety on Morse Boulevard and wondering why others haven’t submitted issues concerning other areas throughout The Villages. This is my input: In November 2021, I was T-boned by an SUV while driving my cart in the cart lane on Pinellas Place.
About 46 percent of Florida households struggle to pay for basic needs. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, 26,000 households in Citrus County fall into a category known as the "Working Poor." Thousands of our neighbors have to choose which of the following basic needs they won't be able to...
Robert Angelo Brozzetti (Bob) of The Villages, (Santiago) FL passed away on May 28, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on March 7, 1938 in Old Forge, PA. He grew up in Johnson City, NY where his family owns and operates Brozzetti’s Pizza. In addition to working in the restaurant with his family, Bob kept a paper route and played accordion in a band with his two brothers.
CSX will be conducting maintenance on the railroad crossing between SE 70th Court and SE 70th Avenue Road on SE Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield. The maintenance will result in a total road closure through 8 p.m. Friday, June 3 and no traffic will be allowed to travel through the crossing.
This alligator was watching the sun rise over the Village of Hillsborough here in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach closed off beach access ramps Monday a little before noon amid the large crowds. Daytona Beach had consistent crowds too and that kept businesses, law enforcement, and beach safety busy. [TRENDING: Police snipers protect Florida divers during water rescue in alligator-infested pond...
