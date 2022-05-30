ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Rock’s daughter reveals new wrestling name

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QtSd_0fuxo1Cp00

(NEXSTAR) — Simone Johnson will be known by another name in the ring: Ava Raine.

The 20-year-old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced her wrestling name on Twitter Sunday, changing her handle to @AvaRaineWWE .

She immediately began fielding questions on social media about why her name didn’t pay homage to her legendary wrestling lineage. The Rock wrestled for WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His daughter signed with WWE in 2020, putting her “on a path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history,” the company announced.

‘Wizard of Oz’ dress auction blocked by judge: Here’s why

“To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me, and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy,” the young Johnson said in a statement announcing her WWE contract.

She repeated that sentiment on Twitter Sunday under her new name: “i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

As Johnson weighed potential ring names, there was one that was apparently never under consideration: The Pebble.

“i beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything,” she tweeted .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announce pregnancy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced they are pregnant on Instagram on Sunday, May 29. At 5:20 p.m., Patrick, Instagram username “patrickmahomes,” and Brittany, Instagram username “brittanylynne,” posted pictures of themselves with their daughter Sterling holding a sign that says “Big sister duties coming soon.” Sterling’s shirt in the pictures says, “I […]
KSN News

6 arrested after home invasion in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has arrested six people following a two-week investigation into a home invasion in early May, according to a release. Police responded to an emergency call at an apartment in northeast Emporia on May 2. They said, when they arrived, they found people running in the area, yelling […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Suspect arrested in deadly Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in Wichita on Saturday has been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), 27-year-old Roger Gale, of Wichita, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. According to the WPD, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a call […]
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Family Name#Combat#Twitter Sunday#Nexstar Media Inc
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
KSN News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist […]
KSN News

Kansas traffic stop nets 30 pounds of suspected meth

SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A deputy who pulled over a vehicle in Seward County did more than write a traffic ticket. The sheriff said the deputy found 30 pounds of suspected meth. Sheriff Gene Ward said the deputy pulled over a vehicle Friday around noon on U.S. Highway 54 near Liberal. The deputy became […]
wrestlinginc.com

Michelle McCool Names Current WWE Star She Wants Match Against

Michelle McCool has her eyes on Bianca Belair as a potential opponent if she makes a return to the wrestling ring. The former Divas Champion told the Wives Of Wrestling podcast that the EST Of WWE is, “the most athletically gifted human being I have ever seen.” McCool has been able to make a couple of returns in recent years, having participated in the 2018 and 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. This allowed her the chance to mix it up with some of the current roster, who she has enjoyed sharing the ring with.
WWE
KSN News

Rainfall totals through Tuesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – North-central Kansas received heavy rain early Tuesday morning as a cold front pushed south. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team has received several reports. Through 11:55 a.m. 5 SSE Newton – 1.81 inches 3 NNW Strong City – 1.59 inches 5 NW Reading – 1.60 inches Through 10:15 a.m. 1 […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

WPD responds to bank robbery in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police officers responded to a report of a robbery at Emprise Bank in the 4800 block of S. Broadway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the bank reported that a 55-year-old man came into the bank and demanded money. They gave him the money, and he […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy