ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Seth Green Show Based on His NFT Paused After NFT Is Allegedly Stolen

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9oiZ_0fuxnzbb00

Click here to read the full article.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have created a multitude of new opportunities for artists to take control of their work. But the blockchain technology is not without its risks, as Seth Green now knows all too well.

The actor and “ Robot Chicken ” creator has spent much of the past year developing a new show based on an NFT he purchased from the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The series, “White Horse Tavern,” was set to be centered around Bored Ape Yacht Club #8398, an ape cartoon that Green acquired in 2021. People who purchase the popular (and expensive) Bored Ape NFTs have complete ownership of their character, and are free to use it to develop commercial projects. Many saw Green’s series as an exciting example of NFT culture merging with mainstream entertainment.

But progress on the show has halted because, as a new BuzzFeed story details, Green’s ape NFT was allegedly stolen from him in a hack. While the actor is trying to recover it, he cannot release the show unless he has the NFT in his possession.

“I bought that ape in July 2021, and have spent the last several months developing and exploiting the IP to make it into the star of this show,” Green said. “Then days before — his name is Fred by the way — days before he’s set to make his world debut, he’s literally kidnapped.”

Green was hacked as part of a phishing scam, and the hacker sold the ape to another NFT collector, who Green does not believe was aware that the ape was stolen. Green has been publicly trying to get the attention of the man who purchased it, with the hope of getting the NFT back and returning to work on “White Horse Tavern.” So far, no progress has been made.

NFTs are a polarizing topic in the entertainment industry, and both defenders and opponents of the technology should be able to spin this incident to support their priors.

NFT fans love the fact that the technology allows complete ownership of a digital asset with no strings attached. There’s no need to go through a corporation or a middle man. Whoever possesses Bored Ape Yacht Club #8398 has complete control of the character. To them, accidents like this, while unfortunate, illustrate the technology’s power to make the Internet a more free place. But opponents of NFTs, and cryptocurrency in general, frequently deride the fact that people spend massive sums of money on assets that can’t physically be held. To them, Green’s plight is all the more reason to be skeptical of NFTs.

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Bo Burnham Releases 63 Minutes of Unhinged, Unseen ‘Inside’ Footage — Watch

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Bo Burnham became the voice of the pandemic we didn’t know we needed when he dropped his surprise musical special “Inside” on Netflix a year ago. The one-man special, which originally premiered on the platform on May 30, explored Burnham’s deteriorating mental state during lockdown through self-deprecating song and dance that lampooned the internet and millennial culture and addressed the extremely contemporary issues like climate change and social justice. For a special Memorial Day weekend surprise, Burnham dropped 63 minutes of unseen “Inside” footage on YouTube. You can watch “The Inside Outtakes”...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’: Designing a New Home and a New Look for a Cult Classic

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got movie sign: Some three years after Netflix canceled the revival of “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the cult classic is back. As was the case with the series’ streaming return in 2017, the fans were instrumental, with creator Joel Hodgson once more turning to Kickstarter to gauge just how badly MSTies (as they prefer to be called) wanted more episodes of movie riffing. Very badly, as it turns out: The crowdfunding effort netted a whopping $6.5 million, hitting its initial $2 million benchmark in a single day. Enter The Gizmoplex, an online one-stop...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things’ Cast on Possible Queer Arc for Will: ‘It’s Up to the Audience’s Interpretation’

Click here to read the full article. Is “Stranger Things” veering into a possible coming-out story? The hit Netflix tween sci-fi series returned for Season 4 last week, and viewers are speculating that fan-favorite Will (Noah Schnapp) may be queer. From Will’s science project on gay mathematician Alan Turing to rebuffing a female classmate’s footsie advances, the character has been at the center of debate. While Will’s relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has never veered toward the romantic, perhaps Will and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) are really the “Stranger Things” couple to ship. Or are we totally Upside Down About it? Schnapp recently...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things 4’ Shatters Netflix’s Premiere-Weekend Viewing Record

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things 4” is already turning Netflix viewership records Upside Down. The sci-fi drama just had the streaming service’s best-ever debut weekend for an English-language series, drawing 286.79 million hours viewed. And that’s just Volume 1. The tally dethroned “Bridgerton” Season 2, which hit 193 million hours over its own premiere weekend. The fourth season of “Stranger Things” set another new premiere-weekend record when it reached number one in 83 countries. (Netflix tracks viewership in 93 countries; “Stranger Things 4: Vol. 1” made the top 10 in all of them.) Catchup viewing was also in full...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Green
IndieWire

Jodie Foster Sets First Major TV Role in ‘True Detective: Night Country,’ Season Set in Alaska

Click here to read the full article. “True Detective: Night Country” has found its first cast member. Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster has joined the cast of the popular crime anthology series and will play Detective Liz Danvers in Season 4. This marks the first major casting news to emerge from the new season, which is set in a town of Alaska where it can be dark for 24 hours a day at certain times of year. HBO’s official synopsis for “True Detective: Night Country” reads: “when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Web3#Robot Chicken#The Bored Ape Yacht Club#Ip
IndieWire

Viola Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and More React to Ray Liotta’s Death: ‘Passionate Collaborator and Brilliant Actor’

Click here to read the full article. “Goodfellas” Ray Liotta star was one of cinema’s most recognizable faces over the past three decades, working with some of the industry’s biggest actors and directors over the course of his career. Following his sudden passing in the Dominican Republic (where he was shooting the upcoming film “Dangerous Waters”) at the age of 67, many of his top peers took to social media to mourn the legendary actor. After bursting onto the scene in “Goodfellas,” Liotta followed his iconic performance in the Martin Scorsese film with countless excellent character roles. He won a Primetime...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

After ‘Ellen,’ a Noisy Fight to Crown the New Daytime Talk Show Darling

Click here to read the full article. It’s a new day in daytime TV. On Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres left the syndicated talk-show airwaves after 19 years  — and that leaves Kelly Clarkson on the starting block, poised to make a run for first place against longtime leaders “Dr. Phil” and “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” Clarkson will take the “Ellen” slot this fall (and on June 6 in the Chicago, Dallas, Hartford, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and San Diego markets, IndieWire has learned). Her show, like “Ellen” and “Maury,” averages a 0.4 rating among women 25-54 this season, the key demo...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Simu Liu Reveals ‘Barbie’ Co-Star Ncuti Gatwa Kept ‘Doctor Who’ Casting Secret for Two Months

Click here to read the full article. Even the ensemble cast of “Barbie” was left wondering who among them was the new Doctor Who. “Barbie” actor Simu Liu said that co-star Ncuti Gatwa kept his history-making casting in the next season of “Doctor Who” a mystery on set. “[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing,” Liu said during a talk with “The Matrix Resurrections” star Jessica Henwick in London as part of his book tour for his memoir “We Were Dreamers,” via Variety. “And then all of a sudden over the weekend he was announced. We came to work on Monday we were...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Melanie Lynskey Isn’t a Fan of Watching Herself Onscreen in ‘Yellowjackets’: ‘It’s Torture’

Click here to read the full article. Even after 30 years in Hollywood, Melanie Lynskey isn’t a fan of watching herself onscreen. The “Yellowjackets” star joked that she “would forget every audition if I could” and said seeing herself acting is torture.” “I watch it one time so I know how to talk about it when I have to talk about it,” Lynskey told the Los Angeles Times, “and then I will never see it again.” The “Candy” actress joked, “Because it’s my horrible face. I cannot stand watching myself. I’m so self-conscious.” Lynskey, who was discovered by director Peter Jackson in 1994 for...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro: The Current State of Cinema Is ‘Not Sustainable’

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro is at Cannes this week, speaking at a symposium about the state of cinema and how it can evolve out of the pandemic despite setbacks and implosions. “There are many answers to what the future is. The one I know is not what we have right now. It is not sustainable. In so many ways, what we have belongs to an older structure,” del Toro said, adding later that we are in many ways in a moment similar to the advent of sound in the 1920s. “That’s how profound the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan’ Star Moses Ingram Speaks Out Over Racist ‘Star Wars’ Backlash: ‘I Question My Purpose’

Click here to read the full article. Just days after “Obi-Wan Kenobi” debuted on Disney+ May 27, star Moses Ingram has already received countless hateful social media messages. Ingram plays a Jedi hunter Inquisitor named Reva, who actively tracks down Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan. While Lucasfilm and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” director Deborah Chow anticipated fan hate toward a Black female character, Ingram addressed the onslaught of DMs and comments she has received thus far. “Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds,” Ingram said in an Instagram video after screenshotting messages that threatened her and called her racial slurs. “And I also see...
MOVIES
IndieWire

What the Darth Vader Reveal in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gets Right

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3] It is not hyperbole to call Darth Vader one of the most iconic villains of all time — and Disney just brought him back in the best way. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3 gave fans a wealth of live-action Vader, with Hayden Christensen donning the sleek helmet and James Earl Jones’ legendary voiceover. He commands the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), terrorizes a town, and duels Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), giving Star Wars fans a veritable feast of Vader footage with three whole episodes of the show...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Adds Content Warning to ‘Stranger Things 4’ Following Uvalde School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. The premiere of “Stranger Things 4” is one of the most anticipated television events of the year, but the hit Netflix series was not immune to the tragic events in Uvalde, Texas, this week. Following the school shooting at Robb Elementary school, which killed 19 students and two teachers, Netflix has opted to run a warning card ahead of the new episodes (via Variety). The reasoning is that certain scenes depicting violence against children could be particularly traumatizing to viewers still processing the Uvalde shooting. The warning card, which will be shown to American...
UVALDE, TX
IndieWire

‘Andor’ Trailer: Diego Luna Is on the Run in ‘Star Wars’ Spy Thriller

Click here to read the full article. Long live the Rebellion. Disney+ series “Andor” premieres August 31 on the streamer, and stars Diego Luna as the titular Cassian Andor who served as a Rebel spy and helped deliver Death Star received by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in “A New Hope.” Set five years before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the series is billed by showrunner Tony Gilroy as a “spy thriller.” The series ensemble cast includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, and Fiona Shaw. “Andor” will also mark the return of Genevieve O’Reilly as the former senator-turned-Rebel leader Mon Mothma. The teaser trailer...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Better Call Saul’: One Piece of Advice Made the Last Scene in Season 6’s Midseason Finale Even More Shocking

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following review contains spoilers for “Better Call Saul” Season 6, Episode 7, “Plan and Execution.”] Of all the things on “Better Call Saul” to happen by accident, “one person directing two episodes in back-to-back seasons that heavily feature a dangerous showdown in an apartment living room” doesn’t seem like one of them. Yet, two years after “Bad Choice Road” found Kim (Rhea Seehorn), Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) converging on the same Albuquerque unit square footage, the trio had an unexpected reunion in the show’s Season 6 midseason finale. This time, that...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Daniel Dae Kim: I Love ‘Friends,’ but Series Was ‘Challenged’ When It Came to Diversity

Click here to read the full article. Daniel Dae Kim is reflecting on the lack of Asian-American representation in Hollywood. The “Lost” icon and “Hawaii Five-O” alum opened up about teaching his children to appreciate when Asian stars are onscreen, in everything from a commercial to blockbuster movies. “When my kids are watching shows, my wife and I always did this natural thing, which was whenever there was an Asian face on screen, to point it out to say, ‘Look,'” Kim told Esquire. “Just by doing that, it kind of created a dynamic where you would notice when you didn’t see it.” One...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Viggo Mortensen Debunks Myth That Cronenberg’s Cannes Jury ‘Deprived’ Almodóvar of the Palme d’Or

Click here to read the full article. A bout of hysteria took over the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 when the competition jury, led by David Cronenberg, awarded a little film called “Rosetta” the Palme d’Or over Pedro Almodóvar’s emotional epic “All About My Mother.” The story — now recently resurfaced in the press — goes that Cronenberg and his peers, including André Téchiné, George Miller, Holly Hunter, and Jeff Goldblum, went out of their way to award another film over Almodóvar’s eventual Oscar winner. But the truth is, “Rosetta” was the last film to play the festival that year, and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy