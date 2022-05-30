ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash EP Would Love to Rescue the Imprisoned, Cancelled Legends, But....

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 3 days ago
Fact: Sara, Ava et al. were in the custody of the Time Police when what would be Legends of Tomorrow ‘s final season came to a close.

Fact: The Flash is the last remaining Arrowverse series whose characters regularly interacted with the Legends.

Proposition: What if The Flash next season had a “crossover” of sorts in which Barry & Co. get wind of their friends being jailed, and stage a superheroic prison break?

Out of the 19 dramas The CW aired this TV season, Legends ranked No. 9 in audience and trailed only All American , The Flash and Superman & Lois in the demo. The Arrowverse series wrapped Season 7 with a finale that introduced the DC Comics character Booster Gold (played by Scrubs vet Donald Faison), who told the Legends that they were being arrested for time crimes. “It’s going to have a huge impact on a potential Season 8 in that they’re going to be in jail,” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu previously told TVLine .

Elsewhere in the episode, Sara learned that she was pregnant with Ava’s baby, which means that Legends fans would surely love at least some sense of closure.

And so would TVLine. So during a recent chat with Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, I outright pitched that the speedster series do as proposed above and go rescue the Legends ! (And hey, maybe even bring some incarnation of Prison Breakers/Arrowverse alumni Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell along for the ride.)

Wallace got a kick out of the idea. The thing is, The Flash itself (based on quotes from multiple actors ) had been on track for its current season to be a farewell run, until the stars aligned in January for a renewal. Meaning, Season 9 could instead mark The Flash ‘s own swan song, and as such every minute will be precious.

“I don’t even know what my order is” as far as the number of Season 9 episodes, Wallace told TVLine earlier this month. “Going to save the Legends…. As much as I’d love to do that, that’s not something that is very easy to do in a season when I may have to wrap up my own story. I want to be honest, and not get anybody’s hopes up!”

Comments / 6

Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week's fall presentations (aka the "Upfronts"). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.'s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn't be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
"The way the world is now, I think people think icons are born that way, that they become a legend overnight," Blige began. "But that is definitely not the case. At least not for me." Mary J. Blige's icon status was made official at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The Power Book II: Ghost star was honored with the BBMAs' coveted Icon Award during Sunday's ceremony on NBC. And who better to receive such a title? Blige boasts an incredible 10-for-10 record at the BBMAs, having won every trophy for which she has ever been nominated, including Female Artist of the Year in 2006.
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" is canceling the taping of new episodes "until further notice" after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert's COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. "Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID," "The Late Show's" official Twitter account posted on Monday. "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days." Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
"Pirates of the Caribbean" producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five "Pirates of the Caribbean," earning an Oscar nomination for "Curse of the Black Pearl." The most recent "Pirates" movie, "Dead Men Tell No Tales," was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two "Pirates" scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp's former franchise mainstay. "Yes. We're talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
