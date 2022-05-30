ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platinum Jubilee street party sits empty in memory of Grenfell victims

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Grenfell tower survivors and activists held a Platinum Jubilee street party with empty places set out to honour of the residents who died in the 2017 fire.

Name cards, plates, cups, flags and bunting were laid out for each one of the 72 victims.

This year marks the five year anniversary of the tragedy.

"As residential streets up and down the UK get ready to mark the Jubilee weekend with traditional street parties, the Grenfell community has once more taken to the streets to protest the lack of justice," organisers Justice4Grenfell said.

