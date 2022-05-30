ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dolphin ends up in family’s house after floods in Brazil

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMa0P_0fuxnjjD00

A dolphin ended up in a family's front porch in a village in Iranduba, Brazil , after the region was hit by heavy flooding.

This video shows the family hand-feeding and stroking the dolphin.

The footage was filmed in Vila de Paricatuba, which suffered flooding after the nearby Rio Negro burst its banks.

A friend of the family, who posted the video on social media, said that this type of interaction was common for the area.

The Independent

Researchers find world’s largest plant in Australia after mistaking it for giant underwater meadow

The world’s largest known plant that has grown underwater for thousands of years has been found by scientists who made the discovery only after realising they mistook it for a giant underwater meadow.The coverage area of the plant could possibly span 200 sq km (77 sq miles) of ribbon weed meadows, which is an area slightly larger than the city of Glasgow, more than three times the size of Manhattan island or an area the size of 20,000 rugby fields.The plant itself is a single clone of the Posidonia australis seagrass that is 180km long, making it the largest...
WORLD
