Dolphin ends up in family’s house after floods in Brazil

A dolphin ended up in a family's front porch in a village in Iranduba, Brazil , after the region was hit by heavy flooding.

This video shows the family hand-feeding and stroking the dolphin.

The footage was filmed in Vila de Paricatuba, which suffered flooding after the nearby Rio Negro burst its banks.

A friend of the family, who posted the video on social media, said that this type of interaction was common for the area.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.