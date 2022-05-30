ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Rock’s daughter reveals new wrestling name

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Pzfh_0fuxneJa00

(NEXSTAR) – Simone Johnson will be known by another name in the ring: Ava Raine.

The 20-year-old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced her wrestling name on Twitter Sunday, changing her handle to @AvaRaineWWE .

She immediately began fielding questions on social media about why her name didn’t pay homage to her legendary wrestling lineage. The Rock wrestled for WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His daughter signed with WWE in 2020, putting her “on a path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history,” the company announced.

Catch up on the latest sports news!

“To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy,” the young Johnson said in a statement announcing her WWE contract.

She repeated that sentiment on Twitter Sunday under her new name: “i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

As Johnson weighed potential ring names, there was one that was apparently never under consideration: The Pebble.

“i beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything,” she tweeted .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

NC man wins $304,456 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

(WGHP) — Michael Mann, of Aberdeen, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won Wednesday’s jackpot of $304,456, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. He bought his ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website and matched the numbers on all five balls. Mann claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. […]
ABERDEEN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Name#Combat#Twitter Sunday#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $100,000 after buying $1 ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Shirdana Jordan, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot in Thursday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Jordan bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man who won $10M lottery prize sentenced to life in prison

BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend. The News & Observer reports that 54-year-old Michael Todd Hill was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced Friday […]
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX8 News

Triad family heartbroken after food truck stolen

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men in a white truck ripped away one Triad family’s dream, and their only way to make money. “Hopefully a miracle comes out of nowhere to hopefully find it,” said Katia Cortes.  Her parents run the food truck Tacos la Chula. After 20 years of working for someone else, […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police warn drivers after fatal crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were killed on a local highway after police said their vehicle broke down in the middle of the night. As more of us get ready to travel, Greensboro police are offering some helpful tips to protect us if we have vehicle trouble on our journey. Ciealita Thornton and Lakeisha Woody, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

10 injured; four critical after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 10 people were injured and four remained in critical condition after what Mayor John Tecklenburg called a “mass shooting” in downtown Charleston late Monday night. “The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as being an incident where four or more are shot, either injured or killed; thankfully, and we’re counting […]
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX8 News

Alamance County man charged with statutory rape

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with multiple crimes related to inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies got a report of a sexual assault that occurred to a minor in Alamance County, the investigation identified Mario David Gutierrez-Carillo, 35, […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy