ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Rock’s daughter reveals new wrestling name

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYjja_0fuxncY800

(NEXSTAR) – Simone Johnson will be known by another name in the ring: Ava Raine.

The 20-year-old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced her wrestling name on Twitter Sunday, changing her handle to @AvaRaineWWE .

She immediately began fielding questions on social media about why her name didn’t pay homage to her legendary wrestling lineage. The Rock wrestled for WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His daughter signed with WWE in 2020, putting her “on a path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history,” the company announced.

“To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy,” the young Johnson said in a statement announcing her WWE contract.

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

She repeated that sentiment on Twitter Sunday under her new name: “i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

As Johnson weighed potential ring names, there was one that was apparently never under consideration: The Pebble.

“i beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything,” she tweeted .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

KCSO searching for suspects accused of $6,000 burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In the Wasco and Shafter area, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who broke into a farm and cargo container on May 26, according to a press release by KCSO.  The suspects stole approximately $6,000 worth of items. The suspects are identified as a man and a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

5-year-old dead after getting run over by vehicle

Update (June 2) — The child was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of Seasons Drive. The investigation is ongoing. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5-year-old was seriously injured after he fell out of a vehicle and got run […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Detentions deputy suspected of meth possession at Lerdo Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County detentions deputy was arrested after authorities say she was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence of the drug while at Lerdo Jail. Elizabeth Fernandez, a sheriff’s office employee for 21 years, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing meth into a jail facility and being […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 businesses destroyed in fire started by the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators have confirmed a two-alarm fire that destroyed three local businesses on Saturday was the direct result of activity from homeless people camped nearby. The Kern County Fire Department said the two-alarm fire initially started as a brush fire next to a homeless encampment behind “Dick’s Automotive and Service” on State […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Name#Combat#Twitter Sunday#Coca Cola Company#Nexstar Media Inc
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Man wanted in Chester Avenue robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who committed a robbery earlier this month in Downtown Bakersfield. The robber is described as Black, about 6 feet tall, heavy build and was last seen fleeing in a white 2000s model Buick Verano, police said. The robbery happened in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

What happened in the power struggle in the California Assembly?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The power struggle in the California Assembly is raising questions about what’s next for lawmakers in that chamber and how it will impact the work they need to get done between now and the end of the year. Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, will remain the Assembly’s leader after another Democrat, Assembly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

BPD investigating grand theft incident at Old Navy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a theft case at the Old Navy in the 5200 block of Gosford Road. The incident happened May 5.  The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair, in his late 20s and he stands 6 feet tall, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Guns seized during probation search of central Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers who searched the home of a youth on probation located two handguns and live ammunition, probation officials said. The search happened Friday at a home in the 300 block of Houchin Road, south of Highway 58 and west of South H Street, officials said. The youth — an age was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Oildale business owners respond following two-alarm fire

Link to Banaceks Bartender’s GoFundMe Below BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Business owners of three Oildale businesses dig through the rubble of their destroyed shops for keepsakes this Tuesday. All of this followed the fire that burned these shops to the ground on Saturday. It started as a brush fire, according to Kern County Fire Department. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in Alfred Harrell crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash along Alfred Harrell Highway on Sunday. Eugenia Esperansa Villarreal, 23, was riding in the passenger seat when the car rolled off the road and landed in a ditch along Alfred Harrell Highway near Hart Park, according to California Highway Patrol. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

BPD investigating shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Bakersfield that left one dead. Officers got a call about the incident on the 300 block of Houchin Road near Terrace Way just before noon on Tuesday, according to PulsePoint. Sergeant Robert Pair said the victim is an adult man. Officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ComicBook

WWE Announces New Ric Flair Documentary

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is once again teaming up with WWE as well as FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi, and the new project promises to give fans their most unprecedented look yet at the wrestling icon. Today Flair, WWE, and Rinaldi announced a new partnership on a 2-hour documentary that will feature "never before revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy", though no details on when it is set to release or on what platform were revealed alongside it. Hopefully, we'll get more details soon, though it does seem destined for FOX or Peacock. You can find the original post below.
WWE
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy