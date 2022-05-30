I make $5K a day selling my boob sweat in jars

She might be the world’s most inventive entrepreneur.

After making a fortune selling jars full of her farts, “90 Day Fiancé” star Stephanie Matto has now founded another unusual side business — hawking bottles of her boob sweat.

The 31-year-old — who was forced to suspend the sale of her flatulence following a heart-attack scare back in January — came up with the new venture just in time for summer, and it’s already proving highly lucrative.

“If boob sweat is the new side hustle, I’m here for it,” Matto enthused in an interview with Jam Press. “It’s going to be a hot girl summer, and my boobs are sweating, so let’s bottle it and sell it!”

Connecticut-based Matto says it can take her just 15 minutes to produce a jar full of boob sweat if she’s lounging by her pool on a sunny day.

If the weather is warm enough, the blond beauty is able to produce enough perspiration to fill 10 bottles, which are subsequently sold off at $500 a pop on her X-rated site, Unfiltrd.

“I love sitting by the pool, but it’s also hard work, don’t be fooled,” Matto told Jam Press. “I also have a great set [of breasts]. Smelling and licking the sweat would bring fans as close as they can get to them.”

Matto said she keeps herself super hydrated during her suntanning sessions, as it helps increase the amount of sweat she makes.

“I like to call myself the human maple tree and the boob sweat my sap,” Matto cooed. “I sit there and collect my sap the same way a maple tree does.”

The reality star is aware that sitting in the sun all day can be dangerous, so she is trying to take appropriate safety measures to protect herself.

It’s a lesson Matto learned the hard way after doctors determined her heart-attack scare was caused by her forcing out flatulence for her fart-in-a-jar business.

The starlet raked in a fortune and hit international headlines by selling off her gas, but the impact on her body was so severe that she was left with serious chest pains.

“I want to be smart, start off slow and have sustainable growth that doesn’t overwhelm my body,” she declared.

Matto announced the new venture on her social media pages last week, provoking a mixed reaction. Jam Press Vid/@stepankamatto/Unf

Matto announced the new venture on her TikTok and Instagram pages last week, provoking a mixed reaction.

“Get that money but also try a sauna so you don’t croak from heatstroke,” one fan advised.

“I need to do this!” another chimed in, awed by Matto’s inventiveness.

However, one detractor was less than impressed, sniping: “I am surprised this girl is not selling organs.”