Athens, OH

WSU Announces Dean of College of Business

winonaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinona State University announces the appointment of Randall Skalberg as Dean of the College of Business, effective July 1, 2022. “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Skalberg as the Dean of the College of Business,” said Darrell Newton, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs...

winonaradio.com

Delaware Gazette

Olentangy hires 2 new principals

Olentangy Schools is pleased to welcome Steven Tartt and Brian Baker as principals of Olentangy Shanahan Middle School and Olentangy Liberty Middle School, respectively. Tartt is currently in his third year as the Gahanna Middle School West principal. He brings 28 years of experience in education to Olentangy, having held additional administrative roles as assistant principal in both Gahanna and Reynoldsburg.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Axios Columbus

Columbus is one of just three big Ohio cities that grew in 2021

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosColumbus' population ticked up just a tiny bit between 2020 and 2021. But when compared to the rest of the state's large cities, last year's boost of less than 1% is still worth celebrating.What's happening: Out of Ohio's 17 cities with more than 50,000 people, just two others experienced growth, per new Census data.Elyria and Lorain in eastern Ohio, significantly smaller than Columbus, also grew less than 1%.The big picture: The country's fastest-growing cities by percentage are clustered in Arizona, Texas and Florida, with a few in Idaho and one in Tennessee, Axios' Mike Allen reports.Flashback: Franklin County as a whole shrank during this time period, we previously reported.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA state track 2022 Division I preview: Several athletes head to Columbus as favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A handful of area athletes head into this weekend’s OHSAA Division I track and field meet with a target on their back. Euclid’s Alexis Cain, Hathaway Brown’s Morgan Monesmith and Walsh Jesuit’s Luke Ondracek each hold one of Ohio’s top times. A career’s worth of work has led each of the three seniors back to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for the first time since their freshman year to vie for a gold medal. (The 2020 meet was canceled and the 2021 meet was split among three high schools.)
COLUMBUS, OH
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Experiences In Scenic Hocking Hills, Ohio

Hocking Hills is tucked away about an hour from downtown Columbus, Ohio, on the northern rim of the Appalachian region. Logan, Ohio, is the area’s municipal center, and the expansive Hocking Hills State Park is the outdoor adventure epicenter. On a recent press trip organized by Explore Hocking Hills, I got to see year-round activities like ziplining and repelling to fishing and kayaking.
LOGAN, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio strawberry picking season is "berry" good

OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Down a southwestern Franklin County gravel road, next to a barn, in a field, Allison Yoakam and her son Teddy are "berry" excited. "We wanted to pick some strawberries before they're all gone," she said. Some of the best, biggest, baddest, berries in central Ohio...
OBETZ, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Riverboats slated to visit Marietta

MARIETTA – The Ohio River Levee in downtown Marietta will see the return of the American Heritage, American Queen, American Duchess and American Countess riverboats this summer. The tour season will start on Sunday with the American Countess and stretch through the first of November with the American Duchess.
MARIETTA, MS
The Athens NEWS

Local teen regains confidence after scary fall

By Addison Wright 360 Journalist NELSONVILLE — The first step felt like the ones he had taken before, the second was filled with more confidence. Corbin Lowry climbed step after step until he reached the mid-way point, 20 feet up the powerline pole, and froze. His pulse raced and heart pounded as he took each...
buckeyescoop.com

Big Changes Coming To Big Ten Football

After the NCAA passed a new rule about divisions and conference championship games, big changes could be on the way soon to a number of Power 5 conferences. The Pac-12 has already announced that they’re making a change for this fall. How soon with the Big Ten follow suit, and how will those changes impact the future of Ohio State football?
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

The 3 Best Aquariums in Ohio

Fly on out to Ohio, the “birthplace of aviation,” and check out the aquariums they have available to the public. Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of the Great Lakes, and has the Ohio River cutting a swath across the state. When stopping to visit the Rock and Roll...
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

6 from Scioto set for state

SCIOTO COUNTY — For Scioto County competitors as part of this season’s annual state track and field meet, the contingent consists of a field-event five — and a Portsmouth High School sophomore miler making it at-large. Indeed, it’s definitely more field —and even distance — than track...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
cowboystatedaily.com

Yellowstone Bison Gores Woman, Then Flips Her 10-Feet In Air

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Ohio woman was gored by a bison and thrown 10 feet in the air in Yellowstone National Park on Monday after getting too close to the animal, park officials announced late Tuesday. The 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, approached...
WYOMING STATE
ocj.com

Battle for protecting preserved farmland won (sort of, for now)

Arno Renner predicted the future for his farm and he did not like what he saw. He decided to take action to preserve his farmland near Marysville in Union County and in the clear path of potential development. To protect his farm for perpetuity, Renner donated the development rights to his 231.25 acres of land valued at over $3.5 million on Nov. 5, 2003. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) accepted the donation. At the time, the ODA Office of Farmland Preservation entered into an agreement with the Union Soil and Water Conservation District to monitor the easement on the land.

