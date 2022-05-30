ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Fans Upset With ESPN NBA Pregame Show Topic

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat was about to get underway on Sunday night, but you wouldn't know it based on a pregame show topic. ESPN was discussing LeBron James...

thespun.com

Comments / 37

John and Friends !!!
2d ago

Omg, how contrived it is....since Smith gets so overpaid they tell the other clowns to nod their heads in agreement every time he says something .....hilarious, fraudulent and unwatchable

Reply
19
Gary Markle
2d ago

Is this a pre game show or a circus sideshow ?Severall clowns in that group.

Reply
13
José Rivera
2d ago

Spike Lee went full effeminate with a purse 👜 in public.🤣😅😂.

Reply
16
