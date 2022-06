The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 138/247 Resurfacing — A project to resurface parts of S.R. 138 and S.R. 247 began April 12. The work area will be on S.R. 138 between Elm Street and the intersection with U.S. Route 62, and on S.R. 247 between the Adams County line and the city of Hillsboro. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO