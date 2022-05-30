ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Get ready to binge on San Diego Fringe

By Beth Accomando
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFringe began as a creative act of rebellion against the artistic establishment. In 1947, eight theater groups showed up uninvited at the Edinburgh International Festival and staged their shows on the fringe of the inaugural event. That bold act inspired the name and...

KPBS

5 works of art to see in San Diego in June

"Primordial Refuge," Aaron Glasson's multi-part exhibition at ICA San Diego's North campus, is his first solo museum show. The works look toward a future transformed by climate change. In one gallery space, Glasson has built an intersectional, crowd-sourced ecological reading room, complete with library furniture built from scraps and reclaimed pieces of wood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

14 Things to Do in San Diego in June

We’ve been enthralled by the paintings of Charlene Mosley after learning she worked on the Oscar-nominated animated film Loving Vincent. The North Park–based artist will be showcasing new, nature-inspired work at her solo exhibition, Pollinators through July 3. Sparks Gallery. June 2. San Diego Fringe Festival. For nearly...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Tour of the Marston House Museum in Balboa Park.

An extraordinary house is located at the northwest corner of Balboa Park. It is one of the most architecturally and historically important structures in San Diego. The George Marston House Museum and Gardens preserves the home that was built by San Diego civic leader George Marston in 1905. The 8,500 square foot house is one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts style architecture in California, designed by internationally famous architects William Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Annual Oceanside festival to celebrate Philippine culture

The Filipino Cultural Celebration is slated for June 4 outside the Civic Center in downtown Oceanside with music, performances and food from the Philippines. The 21st annual event features folk dancing and music, a fashion show of colorful costumes of the islands, ethnic cuisine and performances by local Filipino-American community members.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Movies In The Park 2022 Schedule

The FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the stars on a large screen in Vista! Throw your favorite blanket or chair down and just relax in the city park. As soon as the sun goes down, we’ll roll the movie. The selections are based on the top results from the Movies in the Park public survey.
eastcountymagazine.org

ACT II CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF RESALE FASHION IN LA MESA

June 1, 2022 (La Mesa) – One of La Mesa’s hidden gems is located in La Mesa’s downtown village and is known for its affordable and trendy ladies resale clothing. Act II is a family owned and operated business owned by Dolores Buller (photo, left)) and her daughter, Deanne Ross (right).
LA MESA, CA
The Urban Menu

City Heights: Street Food Festival

What & Where? City Heights Street Food Fest will be an evening of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights! Join June 3rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM  on Tierra Central - 4090 University Ave to celebrate the City Heights community and its 40th birthday! The Street Food Fest is designed to get people together around tables and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building. [caption id="attachment_6757" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Pexels, author: Clem Onojeghuo[/caption] What's it about? For 40 years, the community worked to enhance the quality of life in City Heights to create and sustain quality affordable housing, and livable neighborhoods, trying to foster economic self-sufficiency. All registration/ticketing proceeds will be used to provide job assistance, food, housing, safer streets, and other support to the City Heights community.  [caption id="attachment_6760" align="alignnone" width="1000"] source: https://www.cityheightscdc.org/street-food-fest[/caption] Street food from many cultures around the world will be available for purchase, and your purchase supports sidewalk vendors as they battle unjust legislation that, until recently, made it virtually impossible to be a legally-recognized business. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook The post City Heights: Street Food Festival appeared first on The Urban Menu.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Steven Schick moves 'onward'

The La Jolla Symphony's music director and longtime UC San Diego Professor of Music Steven Schick is having a momentous few weeks. He just kicked off an ambitious multi-album recording project, called "Weather Patterns" with the release of "A Hard Rain," an album of experimental percussion music. This week, Schick...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Birria Madrigal: gourmet goat “garbage”

Barrio Logan? It’s hopping. A sort of food cluster is forming right around Thorn Brewing’s Barrio Logan factory. They’ve opened a big eatery called ReBru Spirits, where — don’t ask me how — they convert unsold beer into whiskey or vodka. Then, on the far side, there’s a beer garden and stage where you can hear the likes of Bill Caballero and his Cuban jazz jam. Plus, at this end, I spot a mysterious jungly space where they serve Yerba mate: Kové. “The world’s first alcoholic yerba mate company,” the sign says. “Party in your plants!” Huh. I’ve happened into a beer-type product that’s beer-free, gluten-free, kombucha-like, and also five percent alcohol. It looks like they have a following among a young, organic, vegan, gluten-free crowd.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Edinburgh Festival Fringe#Opera#Performing#German
The Coronado Times

SD Symphony Announces 2022 Lineup for The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park™

Acclaimed artists including Common, Boyz II Men, Jennifer Hudson, Bernadette Peters and The Beach Boys, to perform alongside the San Diego Symphony. Other presentations include Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown; Joss Stone; Bonnie Raitt; Kool & the Gang; Sheryl Crow featuring very special guest Keb’ Mo’; and George Benson, WAR and The Commodores; The Psychedelic Furs with special guest X.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Violet-colored Desserts Make for a Bright Future

The purple yam and a recipe using it that was handed down by her father, a native of the Philippines, has turned into a success story for San Diego baker Daphne Daung. Daung, 34, and her husband, Dennis Daung, 39, own and operate. , a dessert company that makes delicious...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Jacaranda trees in full bloom around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bulldoze the Presidio to make accessible?

A project proposed for Presidio Park would make the historic Junipero Serra Museum more accessible to visitors with disabilities - but archeologists are afraid it will harm a site still in discovery. "Only about one-third of the Presidio quarters have been archaeologically investigated and mapped," says Paul Chace, Ph.D., a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

The “berry” sweet Vista Strawberry Festival!

Could the Vista Strawberry Festival be the largest, most popular street festival in all of San Diego County? From what I saw today, it might well be! It is the largest strawberry festival in these parts!. All of downtown Vista–nearly every street it seemed–was closed to traffic and packed with...
KPBS

Mayor Gloria on the city's efforts to redesign streets

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has long made clear he thinks the city needs better and safer transportation options beyond cars. Recent efforts to increase bike lanes, however, have run into community pushback. The mayor said he remains committed to redesigning city streets while including the community in its plans...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

Your Summer Shopping Guide to Del Mar’s Upscale Lifestyle Center, One Paseo

Shop All the Latest Clothing Trends and Upgrade Your Wardrobe at One Paseo in San Diego. Summer is here, and it’s time to swap our sweaters for swimsuits! When it comes to prepping for the warmer months, there’s no better place than Del Mar’s One Paseo. Stroll through this buzzy, outdoor shopping and dining destination in Del Mar and you’ll find it has everything you need to revamp your wardrobe for the season. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new swimsuit, need a new pair of shades or simply want to browse, there’s something for everyone at One Paseo. Here’s our list of must-visit shops, restaurants, salons and studios for every type of person! Summer Shopping Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA

