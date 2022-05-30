OHS celebrates Class of 2022 with painting

Gary Dean Tipton, 67, of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May, 30, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. Gary was born on January, 7, 1955, to Kenneth Tipton and Naomi (Pratte) Yardley, in Milan. He grew up in the Milan area graduating from Milan High School. On January 25, 1974, he married Sandy (Simmons) Tipton at the Linneus Baptist Church, and she survives of the home. Also surviving are sons; Shannon Tipton (Becky) of Green City and Brandon Tipton of Green City, grandchildren; Tyler Tipton, Eli Tipton, Tanner Tipton, Noah Tipton and Tucker Tipton, brother; Terry Tipton (LaLonie) of Green Castle, sister; Anna McCollum (Randy) of Milan, stepsisters; Judy Cowles (Danny) of Milan, sister in laws; Joyce Sherwood of Cushing Oklahoma, and Dianna Spencer (Gerald) of Purdin and Carla Neeley of Brookfield, and several nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and step father; Marvin Yardley, one brother in infancy; Jerry Lee Tipton, step sister; Tammy Cunningham and sister-in-law Linda Gann.
