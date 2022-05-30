OHS celebrates Class of 2022 with painting

Gary David Davis, age 81 of Kirksville, MO passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Boone County Hospital in Columbia, MO with his family by his side. Gary was born on July 16, 1940, in Fulton, MO the son of Elizabeth Jane Davis. He was raised in Callaway County and attended the local schools there. Gary was united in marriage to Connie McKeehan on December 4, 1987. The couple made their home in Plymouth, IL and later moved to the family farm near Green Castle, MO before retiring in 2005 and moving to Kirksville, MO. Gary was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and enjoyed working at Car Mart for the past 7 years. He also loved being in the outdoors; gardening and watching the squirrels and other animals. Gary enjoyed camping and attending the Missouri State Fair. He was a member of the Hamilton Street Baptist Church in Kirksville, MO.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO