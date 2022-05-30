ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

OHS celebrates Class of 2022 with painting

By Tasha Turner
ktvo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa — Sunday was graduation day for the Ottumwa High School Class of 2022. To...

ktvo.com

kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Board Reversal Prompts Protest at Pekin

A superintendent sharing agreement with the Pekin School District will dissolve this summer after a decision by the Sigourney School Board. Through this academic year, the districts have shared the services of superintendent Kevin Hatfield. At a Sigourney board meeting April 13th, they agreed unanimously to continue the agreement through the 2022-23 school year. At a joint board meeting of the two districts May 2nd, that agreement was discussed, with Pekin citing concerns about language in the contract, prompting them to present a blank template for a shared personnel agreement with the Sigourney board. The Sigourney board agreed to review the document and present changes to discuss at a future meeting.
SIGOURNEY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa schools struggle to fill positions as educators leave the profession

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much like the rest of the country, Iowa school districts are seeing more teachers leave the profession than they have in the past few years. We do have a larger number than normal, of folks, who decided to leave the field of education," says Mike Beranek, the President of the Iowa State Education Association.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

A new bill provides hope in stalling teacher shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Teacher resignations are adding up, but a bill awaiting Gov. Reynolds’ signature could help with the teacher shortage. Des Moines Public Schools, the state’s largest district, has 310 teachers resigning or retiring this summer. Urbandale has 67, Johnston has 65, and Waukee has 60. The legislation would help get teachers into […]
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Iowans, Was This The Biggest Waste of Money of all Time?

This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
WATERLOO, IA
KBOE Radio

STREET RESURFACING IN OTTUMWA

Weather permitting, there will be some street resurfacing in Ottumwa Tuesday and Wednesday (5/31 & 6/1). Orchard, Ash and Elm Streets south of Hayne Street and west of Iowa Avenue will be closed for the work. On Tuesday, the streets will be graded and a sealer will be applied. Then on Wednesday, the new surface for the streets will be laid. Those parts of Orchard, Ash and Elm will re-open once the new surface is applied Wednesday.
OTTUMWA, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Family of Six Overcomes 1 in 64 Million Odds! [VIDEO]

As a parent, I can tell you that there is no more a thrilling moment than hearing your baby's heartbeat in the doctor's office for the first time. Suddenly parenthood becomes a reality! Now, imagine the experience of hearing not one, not two, but THREE heartbeats during that doctor's appointment! Congrats mom and dad! You're having triplets!
ANKENY, IA
ktvo.com

Bridge View hotel breaks ground in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An 84-room hotel is coming to Ottumwa's Bridge View Center and it's bringing a new restaurant with it. City leaders broke ground Tuesday at the future site of Cobblestone Hotel and Suites. Amenities at the the four-story hotel will include a full-service restaurant and bar called...
OTTUMWA, IA
KICK AM 1530

One Iowa town is a Top 30 place in the Country to Raise a Family

When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

Interactive map connects Missouri families to free summer meals

KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — School is out for the summer and that means food insecurity rates are at an all-time high. To help stop this trend, free meals are being served to children at hundreds of locations in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services put together an...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Iowa's Murray returning to school

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will return to the school for his junior season. Murray initially announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 35 contests last season. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Gary Dean Tipton, 67, of Green City, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home

Gary Dean Tipton, 67, of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May, 30, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. Gary was born on January, 7, 1955, to Kenneth Tipton and Naomi (Pratte) Yardley, in Milan. He grew up in the Milan area graduating from Milan High School. On January 25, 1974, he married Sandy (Simmons) Tipton at the Linneus Baptist Church, and she survives of the home. Also surviving are sons; Shannon Tipton (Becky) of Green City and Brandon Tipton of Green City, grandchildren; Tyler Tipton, Eli Tipton, Tanner Tipton, Noah Tipton and Tucker Tipton, brother; Terry Tipton (LaLonie) of Green Castle, sister; Anna McCollum (Randy) of Milan, stepsisters; Judy Cowles (Danny) of Milan, sister in laws; Joyce Sherwood of Cushing Oklahoma, and Dianna Spencer (Gerald) of Purdin and Carla Neeley of Brookfield, and several nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and step father; Marvin Yardley, one brother in infancy; Jerry Lee Tipton, step sister; Tammy Cunningham and sister-in-law Linda Gann.
GREEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Gary David Davis, 81 of Kirksville, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions

Gary David Davis, age 81 of Kirksville, MO passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Boone County Hospital in Columbia, MO with his family by his side. Gary was born on July 16, 1940, in Fulton, MO the son of Elizabeth Jane Davis. He was raised in Callaway County and attended the local schools there. Gary was united in marriage to Connie McKeehan on December 4, 1987. The couple made their home in Plymouth, IL and later moved to the family farm near Green Castle, MO before retiring in 2005 and moving to Kirksville, MO. Gary was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and enjoyed working at Car Mart for the past 7 years. He also loved being in the outdoors; gardening and watching the squirrels and other animals. Gary enjoyed camping and attending the Missouri State Fair. He was a member of the Hamilton Street Baptist Church in Kirksville, MO.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

