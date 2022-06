In a wild turn of events, former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has been disqualified from this week’s Memorial Tournament due to an illegal marking on one of his clubs. “Hideki Matsuyama has been disqualified from the Memorial for a marking on his driver, the first DQ of his career, and that walk of shame he just took across the putting green back into the clubhouse was one of the sadder things I ever did see,” golf insider Dan Rapoport tweeted.

7 HOURS AGO