Napa County, CA

Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

NAPA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of Democratic Congresswoman and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested in Napa County late Saturday night, Nexstar’s KRON has confirmed.

According to the Napa County public booking report , Paul Pelosi was arrested at approximately 11:44 p.m. He was booked at 4:13 a.m. for codes 23152(a) and 23152(b) VC, which references the California Vehicle Code that makes it “unlawful for a person who has 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood to drive a vehicle.”

According to booking records, Paul Pelosi was released from custody at 7:26 a.m. Sunday morning. His bail was set at $5,000.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Pelosi’s team said in a statement.

The Hill reports Nancy Pelosi gave a commencement address at Brown University in Rhode Island Sunday. She did not refer to her husband’s arrest in her speech.

