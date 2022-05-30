ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Car crash on I-24 badly damages two cars, prompts lane closures

By WZTV
fox17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News was on the scene of a car crash...

Two SUV's Collide On Thompson Ln. Bridge Over RR Tracks

(MURFREESBORO) A two vehicle crash occured during Wednesday (6/1/2022) morning drive-time on the Thompson Lane overpass that crosses the railroad tracks and Nashviille Highway. One person was taken to the ER at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers told NewsRadio WGNS, "Preliminary investigation shows one driver...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Woman claims she was raped, after being forced to drive unknown man from Elam Road to East Main Street

In Murfreesboro, a 37-year-old woman told police that she was driving on Elam Road when she was attacked by an unknown assailant. A police report shows, "She stated that she was driving on Elam Road and when she stopped at a stop sign, a tall black male opened the passenger door to her Jeep and sat in the passenger seat." The woman went on to report that the man was armed with a knife that was allegedly used to threaten her.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Man dies after hitting bridge support under I-65 with car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Nashville. The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe died after running his car off Ewing Drive near Hillhurst Dr., hitting a bridge support underneath I-65 at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Metro Nashville police. The SUV flipped over several times.
NASHVILLE, TN
Two accidents on I-24 Wednesday in Rutherford County

There were two accidents that slowed Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Wednesday. The first involved a semi-truck that caught fire on I-24 West (headed towards Nashville), just before the I-840 interchange. The fire happened around 11:00, Wednesday morning. Emergency responders had to shutdown three lanes of traffic at the 75-mile marker between the Medical Center Parkway exit and I-840 (SEE PHOTOS HERE).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Car Broken Into at Barfield Park - Stolen Credit Card Used at S. Church St. Kroger Store

There’s another police case that local authorities’ believe the public’s help in identifying subjects caught on camera, could lead to an arrest. MPD Detectives say that three persons of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case were believed to have used a stolen credit card that was taken from a car parked at Barfield Park. The break-in occurred this past Sunday (May 29, 2022).
MURFREESBORO, TN
One dead after car crash on Ewing Drive

One person is dead following a single-vehicle car crash Sunday. Metro police report that the fatal car crash took place around 1:00 a.m. near Ewing Drive and Hillhurst Drive. 43-year-old Eric Knight was driving east on Ewing Drive in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he drove off the roadway and hit a bridge support under I-65.
Clarksville Police seek assistance in identifying burglars

Clarksville Police officials are requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects related to several vehicle burglaries that occurred the morning of May 16 on Ishee Drive around 4 a.m. The suspects then attempted to use a credit card that was taken from one of the vehicles in Nashville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
43-year-old Eric Knight dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

43-year-old Eric Knight dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 43-year-old Eric Knight as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1:15 a.m. on Ewing Drive near Hillhurst Drive underneath Interstate 65 [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wanted man turns himself in following May 26 shooting in Franklin

Update (3:40 p.m., June 1, 2022): 32-year-old Joshua Gardner turned himself into police following a May 26 shooting in Franklin, according to Franklin Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Charlie Warner. Warner said in an email that Gardner turned himself in two days after the incident on Saturday, May 28.

