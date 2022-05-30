Car crash on I-24 badly damages two cars, prompts lane closures

Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the fatal crash occurred right after 1 a.m. early Sunday morning. It happened on Ewing Drive near Hillhurst Drive. MNPD officers responded to a report of a crash. The responding officers discovered that the 43-year-old driver, later identified as...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TDOT reports that all lanes of I-65 North near Rosa Parks have reopened from the earlier crash Thursday morning. A fuel spill was found when crews pulled the two semis apart, which meant a HAZMAT cleanup was needed. FOX17 news team was on the...
(MURFREESBORO) A two vehicle crash occured during Wednesday (6/1/2022) morning drive-time on the Thompson Lane overpass that crosses the railroad tracks and Nashviille Highway. One person was taken to the ER at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers told NewsRadio WGNS, "Preliminary investigation shows one driver...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire at 222 Brook Hollow Drive in West Nashville Wednesday after receiving a dispatch call around 7 p.m. A spokesperson with Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said when crews arrived to the scene, there was heavy smoke...
In Murfreesboro, a 37-year-old woman told police that she was driving on Elam Road when she was attacked by an unknown assailant. A police report shows, "She stated that she was driving on Elam Road and when she stopped at a stop sign, a tall black male opened the passenger door to her Jeep and sat in the passenger seat." The woman went on to report that the man was armed with a knife that was allegedly used to threaten her.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet Police apprehended a 17-year-old Nashville male after a report of a road rage incident on Lebanon Road. Officers located the suspect car and the teenager who is accused of pointing a gun at a motorist, according to Mt. Juliet Police. He was found...
There were two accidents that slowed Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Wednesday. The first involved a semi-truck that caught fire on I-24 West (headed towards Nashville), just before the I-840 interchange. The fire happened around 11:00, Wednesday morning. Emergency responders had to shutdown three lanes of traffic at the 75-mile marker between the Medical Center Parkway exit and I-840 (SEE PHOTOS HERE).
There’s another police case that local authorities’ believe the public’s help in identifying subjects caught on camera, could lead to an arrest. MPD Detectives say that three persons of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case were believed to have used a stolen credit card that was taken from a car parked at Barfield Park. The break-in occurred this past Sunday (May 29, 2022).
Clarksville Police officials are requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects related to several vehicle burglaries that occurred the morning of May 16 on Ishee Drive around 4 a.m. The suspects then attempted to use a credit card that was taken from one of the vehicles in Nashville...
Update (3:40 p.m., June 1, 2022): 32-year-old Joshua Gardner turned himself into police following a May 26 shooting in Franklin, according to Franklin Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Charlie Warner. Warner said in an email that Gardner turned himself in two days after the incident on Saturday, May 28.
