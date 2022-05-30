Car crash on I-24 badly damages two cars, prompts lane closures

In Murfreesboro, a 37-year-old woman told police that she was driving on Elam Road when she was attacked by an unknown assailant. A police report shows, "She stated that she was driving on Elam Road and when she stopped at a stop sign, a tall black male opened the passenger door to her Jeep and sat in the passenger seat." The woman went on to report that the man was armed with a knife that was allegedly used to threaten her.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO