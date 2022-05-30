These 13 NY landmarks will be lit red, white and blue Monday for Memorial Day

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Landmarks across New York state will be lit red, white and blue on Monday night to commemorate Memorial Day.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the illuminations as she issued a proclamation to honor fallen service members.

“It is our solemn obligation to memorialize and remember the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our state and nation,” Hochul said in a statement. “Their lives and service stand as a reminder that our liberties and freedoms come with an immense cost—sacrifices that will be remembered by New Yorkers today and for generations to come.”

Additionally, Hochul announced the launch of a new online resource to prevent suicide among veterans and service members. “Worried About a Veteran” is a safety resource that “assists military families and caregivers with talking to a veteran or service member during a time of mental health distress.”

Staten Island's Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Photo credit Roger Stern

The following landmarks will be illuminated for Memorial Day:

• One World Trade Center

• Grand Central Terminal/Pershing Square Viaduct

• Kosciuszko Bridge

• Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

• The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

• State Education Building

• Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

• State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

• The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

• Albany International Airport Gateway

• The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

• Empire State Plaza

• Niagara Falls