Greensboro, NC

UNCG Baseball headed to Statesboro Regional for NCAA Tournament

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C.- The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) baseball team will head to Statesboro, Ga., for the 2022 NCAA Regional hosted by No. 16 Georgia Southern. Joining UNCG (34-28)...

Related
WSAV News 3

Recruiting Spotlight: Statesboro’s Jordan Lovett

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro running back Jordan Lovett has shown the ability to do a little bit of everything for the Blue Devils. He gained 482 rushing yards in his junior year in addition to 185 receiving yards on 10 receptions. Lovett also returned kicks. When he’s not on the football field, Lovett runs […]
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro Native, Former First Lady of Georgia Remembered

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro native, artist, philanthropist and former First Lady of Georgia died on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 95. According to the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies, University of Georgia Betty Bird Foy Sanders was born to a farming family in Statesboro on August 6, 1926. She spent a year at the Georgia Teacher’s College, and then earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. She met Carl Sanders at UGA, and they married in 1947. They moved to Augusta, Carl Sanders’s hometown, where Carl practiced law. When he entered politics, Betty campaigned with him, and they moved to Atlanta when Carl was elected governor in 1962. As the first lady of Georgia, she raised two children, helped develop the new governor’s mansion, and entertained many renowned politicians and business leaders.
STATESBORO, GA
Applications open for 2023 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA. Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta National has opened applications for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Tickets will be available from June 1 through June 21. The Masters website says they've made some changes to their system, so anyone who already has an account may be asked to reset their password.
How did Georgia beat out Pittsylvania County for an 8,100-job factory?

We’ve all heard about “the one that got away,” be it that big fish we didn’t reel in, or that big game our favorite team couldn’t win. Now Pittsylvania County can add another: a massive car plant that went to Georgia instead. Last week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register and Bee reported that the 3,528-acre Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill was a finalist for the $5.5 billion Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant that recently went to a site near Savannah, Georgia – and that the decision was, in the words of one local economic development official, an “extremely close call.”
#Unc Greensboro#Georgia Southern#Southern Conference#Uncg#College Baseball#Uncg Baseball#Statesboro Regional#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Regional#Texas Tech#Notre Dame#Spartans
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Augusta National’s Par 3 Course has been wiped off the face of the earth

Welp, school's out at Augusta National. The course is closed, the "gone fishin'" sign is up, and, like every summer at ANGC, changes are afoot. Sometimes it’s mild tweaks. Sometimes it’s moderate adjustments. Other times, like 2021, it’s a significant overhaul. Never before have we seen carnage like this, however. If you’re faint of heart or weak of stomach, there’s no shame in looking away.
Campaign bus of Georgia Congressional candidate crashes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A campaign bus belonging to a Democratic candidate for Congress overturned Wednesday in Savannah. The crash involving Joyce Griggs' campaign bus happened on Hunter Lane in the Southbridge neighborhood shortly before noon. Griggs faces Wade Herring in a runoff, with the winner challenging Rep. Buddy Carter...
National Donut Day: Where to get donuts in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — National Donut Day is Friday and that means it’s time to find for some donuts in the city. Here are some places you can try out in Savannah if you’re looking to celebrate the holiday. Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken  This chain restaurant will bring you something a little different […]
In wake of deadly boating accident on Wilmington River, Savannah area boaters talk safety

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information regarding Georgia's boating under the influence laws. Savannah’s waterways and rivers provide a popular escape, especially for recreational boaters on holidays and weekends. But any trip on the water comes with a responsibility to use boating practices that ensure the safety of all passengers aboard.
Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones become the latest prosecutor statewide to do so. In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other […]
Carolina man goes door to door advocating for gun education

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The world is trying to make sense of the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas and closer to home the sounds of gunfire are all too familiar. Step by step, Jack Logan. Founder of Put Down the Guns Young People in South Carolina, went door to door pushing for change.
Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts. Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post. The men would oversee operations of the U.S....

