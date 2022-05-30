ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Veterans and service members take part in Freedom Ruck

By Mindy Casso
kgns.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In honor of Memorial Day weekend, several veterans, service members and citizens alike came together for an event described as a four-mile Freedom Ruck. The event is an annual tradition...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

Celebrating Pride Month in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The rainbow flags are being flown high for Pride Month and the Gateway City Pride Association is marking the occasion in Laredo. On Thursday night, June 2, the organization will host a kick-off event that will start a whole month of festive events to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. This will mark the second year the organization celebrates Pride Month locally.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo College pays homage to local heroes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Meanwhile over at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Cemetery, several gathered to honor the bravery of the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. During the ceremony, LC paid homage to local heroes who have died serving the country. During the annual event, fallen heroes...
kgns.tv

LIFE organization receives $10,000 donation for fundraiser

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are feeling lucky, an upcoming fundraiser is giving residents the chance to win some buck bucks while also helping a worthy cause. The “Life” organization is getting ready for its annual raffle fundraiser. On Wednesday, the prize bank got a little richer...
LAREDO, TX
MySanAntonio

Former Laredo officer speaks after backlash from Uvalde massacre response

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, a former Laredo officer, has been the center of attention since reports of an inadequate response dealing with the active shooter at Robb Elementary that killed 21 individual last week. After reports leaked that Arredondo and Uvalde police were no longer cooperating with...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
Society
kgns.tv

Hundreds of top dogs take part in training at elementary school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over 100 canine teams are in town to take part in the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association training. The group is here to practice techniques to then help sniff out crime for different law enforcement agencies. On Tuesday most of the handlers put their top dogs...
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
Texas Observer

Greg Abbott: Bad Governor, Bad Lawyer

A former judge, the top state official’s inept response to the Uvalde shooting shows how little of his legal training he remembers. All law schools train aspiring trial lawyers and judges to gather evidence, evaluate witnesses, and test claims and theories. We also learn not to interfere in criminal investigations. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott seems to have forgotten his legal training—and his ethics given his recent ham-handed response to the horrific school shooting in Uvalde. Instead, his words and actions highlighted what appears to be a serious mental decline.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Memorial Day Weekend#Marines#Navy#The Coast Guard#Tamiu
News Channel 25

'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

LISD serves up summer meal program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although the school year is over, the need for child nutrition continues. Starting on Wednesday, until the end of July, children and teens ages 18 and younger can continue to eat healthy throughout the summer as part of LISD’s summer meals program. All kids have...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

88 migrants found in trailer transporting onions

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol encountered hundreds of migrants over the weekend, 88 of which were hidden in a refrigerated trailer transporting onions. A sealed, refrigerated trailer attempting to cross the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint was referred to secondary inspection on May 28. Agents discovered 88 migrants, including three children, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
kgns.tv

Authorities seize thousands of dollars of drugs and ammo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after authorities find thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and ammo at a home in west Laredo. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Jose Alonzo Saldaña Alaniz. The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon after authorities were...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Playground vandalized at south Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating the vandals responsible for destroying a south Laredo playground. The incident was reported to Laredo Police Tuesday afternoon at the playground along Zacate Creek by Bruni Street. When authorities arrived at the area, they also saw that the slide had been...
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Pet of the Week: Velma

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - June is National Foster a Pet Month and what better pet to foster than our Pet of the Week!. This week the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for Velma. Now Velma is a Great Pyrenees-mixed with a German Sheppard. Although she looks...
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration in Uvalde

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.  The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty...
UVALDE, TX

