Afternoon T-Storms and Cool – Mark

Happy Memorial Day! Here is your forecast over the next 12 hours. You can expect it to reach the mid to high 50s with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Here are Your 4 Things to Know about today’s weather. Along with potential thunderstorms in the afternoon comes partly cloudy weather later in the night. However, we are expected to see 70 degree weather by Wednesday, contrasted with more rain late in the week.

Cool and cloudy weather takes over the area, and highs are expected to be in the mid to low 60s.

However, we will see temperatures rise tomorrow, hitting in the high 60s and low 70s range.

We have a nice break until the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms moving through the day. Partly cloudy and warmer weather is to come Tuesday and Wednesday, with clouds and possible showers coming on Thursday. Low 70’s and showers are expected on Friday and Saturday.