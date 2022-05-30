ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afternoon T-Storms and Cool – Mark

By Mark Peterson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I09XE_0fuxgMN900

Happy Memorial Day! Here is your forecast over the next 12 hours. You can expect it to reach the mid to high 50s with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8xcH_0fuxgMN900

Here are Your 4 Things to Know about today’s weather. Along with potential thunderstorms in the afternoon comes partly cloudy weather later in the night. However, we are expected to see 70 degree weather by Wednesday, contrasted with more rain late in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s72OU_0fuxgMN900

Cool and cloudy weather takes over the area, and highs are expected to be in the mid to low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWH0C_0fuxgMN900

However, we will see temperatures rise tomorrow, hitting in the high 60s and low 70s range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnIzV_0fuxgMN900

We have a nice break until the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms moving through the day. Partly cloudy and warmer weather is to come Tuesday and Wednesday, with clouds and possible showers coming on Thursday. Low 70’s and showers are expected on Friday and Saturday.

