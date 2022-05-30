Get the beach report and dive into summer with safe swimming habits

Memorial Day weekend and the start of the summer season is when the Florida Department of Health in Leon County encourages residents and visitors to practice safe swim habits to make the most of their time with loved ones.

This week, May 23-29, is Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, and the Department reminds you that taking simple precautions can help maximize the health benefits and fun of swimming.

Healthcare Fair: Bethel Mobile Medical Unit will pull into Cascade Park for Summer Splash Healthcare Fair

Boat ramp: Leon County closes Lake Munson boat ramp as Health Department warns stay out of the water

"Recreational water activities are a great way for families to spend quality time together. We can all do our part to ensure that recreational swimming is safe for everyone," said Sandon S. Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, DOH Leon Interim Health Officer. "I encourage families to take precautions to ensure the water is safe and that an adult is keeping an eye on inexperienced swimmers."

Water quality is an essential part of enjoying a safe swim. The Department works to keep residents and visitors safe while swimming by conducting routine inspections of public pools to meet sanitation and safety standards.

These reports are available to the public. You can access the latest inspection reports for public pools and water playgrounds near you at floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html

The Department's Florida Healthy Beaches program samples water from beaches along the coast and reports water quality every week.

Follow these simple steps for a healthy and safe swim experience:

Use a high SPF sunscreen to protect yourself and your family from harmful UV rays that cause sunburn and skin cancer, and reapply after swimming.

Wear insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites and the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses.

Shower with soap before you get in the water.

Limit the amount of freshwater going up your nose when swimming can help prevent the infection from the ameba Naegleria fowleri. The amoeba that causes the rare brain infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) is often fatal.

Don't swallow the water you use to swim.

If you have diarrhea, stay out of the water, and don't swim until diarrhea-free for two weeks.

Parents should take children on bathroom breaks every 60 minutes.

Avoid contact with algae blooms.

Wash your hands after visiting the bathroom or changing diapers; and

Visit your local hardware or pool supply store and purchase pool test strips to check the chlorine and pH levels before getting into the water.

Parents should also be aware that using swim diapers and pants doesn't necessarily keep fecal bacteria out of the water. Some germs can survive days even in properly chlorinated pools.

Swimming is a fun exercise and a great way to get relief from the heat. By following some simple steps, residents and visitors can ensure that the water they are swimming in is safe and that their time with loved ones won't be interrupted by injury or illness.

For more information about the Florida Department of Health, please visit FloridaHealth.gov .

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Get the beach report and dive into summer with safe swimming habits