Tallahassee, FL

Lost lives stay close to the heart at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3308 cemetery

By Democrat staff
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3308 held a ceremony for departed comrades at 11 a.m. Monday at the VFW cemetery on Fox Road off Crawfordville Highway.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Color Guard and Rifle Salute Team added to the dignity of the occasion. Ray Miller, Director of Tallahassee National Cemetery, began the morning with a speech commemorating fallen heroes. Eric King read the Memorial Day poem.

Family member and guests helped to place flags on the graves and bagpipe players performed a tribute.

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is intended to commemorate those who have laid down their lives for U.S. national defense, whereas Veterans Day honors all who have served their country.

