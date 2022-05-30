ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gaston Gazette

Gastonia motorcyclist killed in South Carolina wreck

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
A 59-year-old motorcyclist from Gastonia died Sunday after a collision with a pickup truck.

Melvin Poteat was driving a motorcycle on U.S. 321 near Clover, South Carolina, on Sunday, May 29, 2022, when he collided with a pickup truck that had crossed the centerline, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Poteat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the wreck were not immediately available from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

