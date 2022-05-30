ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving's Viral Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar
Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted several photos to Instagram. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals to play the Golden State Warriors after they beat the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, so they have been in the offseason for over a month.

Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons before he signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019.

Overall, his tenure in Brooklyn has been a disappointment to date, because he and fellow superstar Kevin Durant have failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.

This season, they were swept by the Celtics, so they did even win a playoff game.

As for the Celtics, they beat the Miami Heat on Sunday night to win the Eastern Conference and head to the NBA Finals.

They will face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the title.

Game 1 is on Thursday night in California.

