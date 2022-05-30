ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

West Richland police seek man accused of stealing tequila from grocery store

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiYvQ_0fuxgDQc00
Image credit: West Richland Police Department, Facebook

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Have you seen the man pictured above? He is accused of stealing alcohol from a grocery store in the Tri-Cities area last week, and the West Richland Police Department (WRPD) is asking the community for help finding him.

According to a social media alert shared by the WRPD, the man pictured via security camera footage entered the Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1401 Bombing Range Rd in West Richland on May 24, 2022.

Police officers say that this suspect proceeded to enter the liquor aisle and stuffed two bottles of tequila into his pockets. They accused him of then rushing toward the exit and leaving the store with a sense of urgency.

The male suspect is pictured wearing a white T-shirt under a dark jacket—either grey or black—with a black backward cap and tan pants with white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is urged to contact their local authorities. If you know who this man is, contact the West Richland Police Department dispatch at 509-628-0333. Don’t forget to cite Case No. 22-004198 so that investigators can link your information to the respective case.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are publically revealed.

