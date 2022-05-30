Titusville police investigating Cheney Highway crash that killed woman, 79

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Titusville police continue investigating a Wednesday multi-vehicle crash on Cheney Highway that killed a 79-year-old woman, police spokesperson Amy Matthews said Monday.

Erika Bostwick of Titusville was driven to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after the 11 a.m. crash, police said in a press release.

Bostwick was driving a silver 2009 Nissan Sentra east on Cheney Highway when Cocoa resident Franklyn Brookins, 87, failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he was turning from a westbound lane into the Walmart north entrance, the press release said.

Bostwick's car struck the side of Brookins' gray 2014 Hyundai Tucson.

Brookins' vehicle also collided with a black 2013 Dodge Challenger driven by Paul Wilson, 62, of Titusville.

Brookins and Wilson were driven to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

