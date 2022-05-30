ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin rainfall more than 2 inches below normal for May; no hurricane moisture expected

By Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
The temperature is forecast to reach of high of 96 degrees in the Austin area on Memorial Day which is about five degrees above normal, a meteorologist said.

No rain is expected for the next week and high temperatures are expected to remain in the high 90s with southerly wind gusts in the 20s, said Andrew Quigley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The city has not experienced its usual wet May weather this year. Rainfall is running more than two inches below normal at Camp Mabry, Quigley said.

There was 2.03 inches of rain recorded at Camp Mabry this month as of Monday. During the same time period last year 4.73 inches of rain fell at Camp Mabry.

"We are kind of stuck in this stagnant pattern between weather systems," Quigley said. "We have a lot of active weather to our north and a strong high pressure system to our east over the Atlantic Ocean," he said.

The jet stream, a river of air which helps to encourage storm systems, is not steering any rain into Central Texas. It is flowing out of the Rockies and bringing major storms into the central and Northern Plains, said Quigley.

He said the Austin area probably won't get any rain from Hurricane Agatha. The hurricane is set to make landfall in southern Mexico later on Monday with strong winds and heavy rain spreading across Oaxaca, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The remnants of the storm have a 40% chance of making it to the Gulf of Mexico but currently appear as if they will be steered east away from Central Texas, Quigley said.

