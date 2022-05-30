ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boating crash off of Point Judith results in minor injuries, Coast Guard says

By Sam LaFrance
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A boating crash off the coast of Point Judith resulted...

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Police Confirm Body Found in Water

FAIRHAVEN — A body was found and pulled out of the water in Fairhaven near the Seaport Inn on Thursday morning, the town's police have confirmed. The body was recovered near the Seaport Inn and Marina parking lot off Bridge Street. A photo taken by bystander Captain Ralph Joseph...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecod.com

Three ambulances called, traffic backed up after crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A traffic crash tied up the evening rush hour in Bourne. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound by the Bourne landfill. An ambulance from Sandwich assisted in patient care. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News...
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle on Cape Cod

A motorcycle rider has been killed after a crash on Cape Cod during the extended Memorial Day weekend. According to Eastham Police, on Monday, just before 2:45 p.m., the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Massasoit Road at Edgewood Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
EASTHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Flames rip through roof of barn in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy flames shot through the roof of a barn in North Smithfield early Thursday morning. North Smithfield firefighters battled the fire just after 12 a.m. inside a barn at the Phoenix Rising Equestrian Center on Pond Hill Road. Woonsocket and Chepachet fire sent mutual aid.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
capecod.com

Bicyclist injured in fall along Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Bourne. The incident happened about 12:45 PM on the Cape side Canal Service Road near the Amerigas plant. The victim was transported to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
ABC6.com

‘Serious injuries’ reported in crash just over Rhode Island border

THOMPSON, Conn. (WLNE) — At least two people were sent to the hospital following a serious crash in Thompson, Connecticut, Monday evening. Connecticut State Police said first responders were called to the crash just after 5 p.m. in the area of Quaddick Town Farm and Taylor roads. Police said...
THOMPSON, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man pulled from pool in Falmouth, taken to hospital

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man was taken to an area hospital after being pulled from a pool in Falmouth, Monday. Emergency crews from the Falmouth Fire and Police Departments responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge, according to Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith. Once on scene, crews located bystanders attempting to remove the man from the pool.
FALMOUTH, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

'WHAT HAPPENED?' Four months later, Johnston teen's shooting death ‘still under investigation’

Rhonda Brewster can’t stop thinking about her son’s eyeglasses. “His glasses were missing for about two weeks,” she said, touching the rims of her own glasses. “There’s just a lot of questions,” Brewster said. “A child who wears glasses like I do all the time … He was shot in his right eye. How do his glasses come off his face? And by the time we found them, they were perfectly in tact. What happened? Did they get into an argument?”
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire destroys barn in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire ripped through a barn in North Smithfield early Thursday morning. The North Smithfield Fire Department responded to the fire at the barn on Pound Hill Road and Old Pound Hill Road just after midnight. Firefighters found the structure was fully engulfed, but...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
CBS Boston

Tractor-trailer slams into parked car, killing driver on I-95 in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, N.H. – A man was killed late Monday night when his car, which was stopped along Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, was hit by a tractor-trailer.It happened around 11:30 p.m. in Greenland.New Hampshire State Police said the man's car was possibly parked in the right travel lane with its lights on when the crash happened. Police did not release the man's name.After impact, the tractor-trailer left the road and came to a stop along the tree line.The tractor-trailer driver, a 25-year-old Leominster man, was not hurt.Police said the crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors. No charges have been filed at this time.
GREENLAND, NH
FOX 61

2 killed, 2 injured in Franklin crash: Troopers

FRANKLIN, Conn. — Two people were killed and another two were injured after a crash on Route 32 in Franklin on Monday evening. Connecticut State Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Meeting House Hill Road. A Lexus NX2 was traveling...
FRANKLIN, MA
NECN

4 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Thompson, Conn. Crash

Four people have died and one person is seriously injured after a crash in Thompson on Memorial Day. State police said 18-year-old Johan Santana, of Providence, Rhode Island, was traveling southbound on Quaddick Town Farm Road around 5 p.m. when he attempted to overtake a vehicle that was also traveling southbound.
THOMPSON, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man drowns after falling in Falmouth pool

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man has succumbed to his injuries after being pulled from a pool in Falmouth, Monday. Emergency crews from the Falmouth Fire and Police Departments responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge just before 6:30 p.m., according to Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith. Once on scene, crews located bystanders attempting to remove the man from the pool.
FALMOUTH, MA

