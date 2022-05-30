ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Master P announces death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Mogul and New Orleans native Master P announced the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller in an Instagram post on Sunday night. She was 29 years old. The family did not share the cause of death. Master P said in the post, "Our family is...

www.wwltv.com

