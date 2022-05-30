ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

Grand Blanc golfer Tyler Brody enters regional after shooting sizzling 7-under-par 65

By Brendan Savage
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLINT – Confidence shouldn’t be a problem for Grand Blanc freshman Tyler Brody when he tees off Tuesday in the Division 1 regional tournament at Midland Currie Municipal Golf Course. Not after what he did last week. Brody shot a sizzling 7-under-par 65 at Spring Meadows in...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Flint-area district softball results, pairings, brackets for June 1, 2022

FLINT – Davison and LakeVille won their district quarterfinal softball games Tuesday to earn spots in Saturday’s semifinals. The district champions will be crowned Saturday and the winners will advance to the regionals June 11. The regional champions will play in the quarterfinals June 14, the semifinals are June 16-17 and the state champions will be crowned June 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Sports#Grand Blanc#Ferris State#Lpga Tour
MLive.com

Meet the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame class of 2022

Jennifer Kangas-Brody, Art McCafferty and the late John Molenda comprise the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. They’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame Oct. 16 at Ferris State’s Katke Golf Club. Kangas-Brody, 48, is a former LPGA Tour member who is an instructor...
GRAND BLANC, MI
CBS Detroit

Plymouth Native Aria Hutchinson Crowned Miss Michigan 2022

(CBS DETROIT) — Plymouth native Aria Hutchinson, the sister of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, has been crowned Miss Michigan 2022. Hutchinson was named the winner on Saturday at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron. She competed against 77 other candidates. She was crowned by last year’s winner Taylor Hale. “Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment. Can’t begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who’s supported me on this journey. Today I can humbly say that I am #MissMichiganUSA 2022,” Hutchinson said on official Miss Michigan social media pages. Hutchinson will compete in Miss USA later this year. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What Now With Michigan Basketball?

As you've probably heard by now, a pair of University of Michigan freshmen men's basketball players have decided to remain in the upcoming NBA Draft and forego their final three years of eligibility in Ann Arbor. I'm talking, of course, about forward Moussa Diabate and guard Caleb Houstan (pictured, #22)....
ANN ARBOR, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint fitness center re-opens following two years of closure

FLINT, Mich - Insight Health and Fitness re-opened Wednesday after more than two years of being closed. The fitness center closed in March of 2020 due to the pandemic and the owner says they decided to use that downtime to do some renovations. The owner tells us after a few snags and hiccups they got the facility and the staffing to re-open.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy