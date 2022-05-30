ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telegraph-Forum

East Mansfield Street reopens; was closed after concrete fell from Norfolk Southern bridge

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TuNCT_0fuxdBhN00

A portion of East Mansfield Street reopened after repairs Monday; it had been closed after concrete fell from the underside of a railroad bridge.

The road was closed between Mary and Whetstone streets until further notice, the Bucyrus Police Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday. The department announced the road was open again on Monday afternoon.

"Concrete chunks fell, like it did a couple years ago," Mayor Jeff Reser said, referring to an incident in March 2020.

East Mansfield bridge: Norfolk Southern evaluating whether span needs additional repairs

He said a crew from Norfolk Southern Railway was expected Tuesday, but workers were at the scene Monday morning.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: East Mansfield Street reopens; was closed after concrete fell from Norfolk Southern bridge

Comments / 0

Related
wtuz.com

State Route Closure Upcoming Outside Mineral City

Nick McWilliams reporting – Starting at the beginning of June, a well-traveled stretch of Stage Route 800 will close for more than two months. The major rehabilitation project will shutter the state route for at least 75 days to start things. Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 Public Information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Southern Railway#Gannett#Traffic#Bucyrus Telegraph Forum
peakofohio.com

Boater still critical after accident on Indian Lake

ODNR released a statement Monday afternoon regarding a boating accident on Indian Lake Monday. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating an incident that left a boater injured at Indian Lake State Park. Witnesses say the boater went into the water around 10:30 a.m. on Monday and was unconscious...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Man killed in Bascom crash

Bascom, Ohio — A Fostoria man was killed in a vehicle crash in Bascom Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:28 p.m., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a 2000 Ford pickup truck hitting a tree near 6330 W. State Route 18 in Bascom. Upon arrival,...
BASCOM, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Firefighters investigating cause of Ashland house explosion

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ashland firefighters are investigating a house explosion that left one person injured and several homes damaged. The explosion happened around 7 p.m. Sunday evening on Prospect Street in Ashland. “I was in my house and I heard the loud booms,” said Jennifer Baker. “I ran out and went over to that street. […]
Farm and Dairy

9.6 Acres, snow mobiles, FD mower, and misc.

In the estate of the late Patricia A. Harman we will offer the following located at 3654 Statler Road, Butler, Ohio 44822. Directions: East of Butler off State Route 95 take Wheatcraft Road to left on Statler. REAL ESTATE OFFERED AT 10 AM. 9.6 ACRES WITH BLDG 52X296. Land is...
BUTLER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A trucker from Ohio was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to I-81 south near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township for a crash involving two tractor-trailers. Police said one truck was driving south and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Fremont home catches fire from lightning strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Fire Department responded to a fire on 311 N Granville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. The homeowner who called FFD around 3:40 P.M. happened to be a retired firefighter. It was determined that the fire was caused by lightning strike that hit through the roof. There was...
FREMONT, OH
ocj.com

Battle for protecting preserved farmland won (sort of, for now)

Arno Renner predicted the future for his farm and he did not like what he saw. He decided to take action to preserve his farmland near Marysville in Union County and in the clear path of potential development. To protect his farm for perpetuity, Renner donated the development rights to his 231.25 acres of land valued at over $3.5 million on Nov. 5, 2003. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) accepted the donation. At the time, the ODA Office of Farmland Preservation entered into an agreement with the Union Soil and Water Conservation District to monitor the easement on the land.
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A single vehicle crash on US-23 around 3:25 pm on Monday has medical crews in route. The crash was located around the US-23 and Orr road intersection was called in by a motorist that saw a vehicle leave the roadway and crash into a tree just south of Orr Road.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County meat-packing businesses benefit from state grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state support Wednesday to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A 37-year-old Lorain woman died in a two-vehicle crash May 30 on state Route 57 near Interstate 90 in Elyria Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ashley L. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. At 5:12 a.m., the Highway Patrol...
LORAIN, OH
Knox Pages

Fredericktown law report: May 22 - 28, 2022

Assisted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Waterford Road. Assisted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Park Road. Assisted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office of Cassell Road. Assisted the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on West First Street. Harassment report on East Fourth Street. Juvenile related complaint...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
WKYC

Portion of I-90 east in Lakewood reopens following crash

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 90 eastbound has been reopened following a crash in Lakewood Sunday afternoon. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the accident occurred just before Alger Road, leaving the freeway shut down beyond Warren and Bunts Roads. Officials have not yet indicated if anyone was hurt, but photos from the scene showed multiple firetrucks and ambulances.
Your Radio Place

Fatal crash reported in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio – The Coshocton County Sheriffs Office reports a fatal car accident Monday night. Deputies were called to the 3200 block of State Route 60 in Clark Township, where the body of 32-year-old Coy Phillips of Blissfield was found. It is believed Phillips failed to negotiate a...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

865
Followers
530
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy