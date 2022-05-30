East Mansfield Street reopens; was closed after concrete fell from Norfolk Southern bridge

A portion of East Mansfield Street reopened after repairs Monday; it had been closed after concrete fell from the underside of a railroad bridge.

The road was closed between Mary and Whetstone streets until further notice, the Bucyrus Police Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday. The department announced the road was open again on Monday afternoon.

"Concrete chunks fell, like it did a couple years ago," Mayor Jeff Reser said, referring to an incident in March 2020.

He said a crew from Norfolk Southern Railway was expected Tuesday, but workers were at the scene Monday morning.

