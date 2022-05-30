ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Abilene Reporter-News

Abilene firefighters called to a pair of Sunday fires two hours apart

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

Abilene firefighters responded to two calls late Sunday, one in south Abilene and one on the city's north side.

At 5:33 p.m. firefighters were sent to the 1700 block of Marshall Street, just west of McMurry University.

Smoke was seen coming from the front door of a house, caused by a grease fire on a stove top.

There are five occupants of the home but no injuries were reported. The Red Cross provided assistance.

The damage estimate was $5,000.

A fire reported at two hours later in the 700 block of Hickory caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Firefighters responding to the call found a sizeable exterior fire on the outside of a storage building. Due to gusty wind, an adjacent building used for construction supply storage also caught fire.

The cause is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene firefighters called to a pair of Sunday fires two hours apart

Comments / 0

Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Rio Vista Head Start closes after gunshots reported, police investigate

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Rio Vista Head Start canceled classes Thursday morning after gunshots were reported in the area. Administrators at Rio Vista chose to cancel classes and close the school in accordance with the Head Start Emergency Response Plan after gunshots were reported at about 7:00 on Thursday morning, June 2, 2022.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Say Shots Were "Possibly Fired" Near City Park

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo police are investigating multiple reports of gunfire in the area near Jaime Padron Park at 2730 Ben Ficklin Rd. Witnesses told police that “suspected gun shots were heard coming from the creek area behind Jaime Padron Park.” Witnesses said a Hispanic male, aged 18-25 years old, was seen in the area when the suspected gunfire broke out. He was on foot. “This incident is currently under investigation and there is no reported damage to any buildings/schools in that area from gun fire at this time,” police said.
conchovalleyhomepage.com

SAPD alerts College Hills residents to an active bee swarm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — College Hills residents were warned to stay indoors and bring their outside pets inside on Wednesday morning due to an active bee swarm. According to an alert issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, people should avoid the area near 3500 West Beauregard Avenue because of an active bee swarm. Police urged residents within a two-block radius of that block to make sure all of their pets are indoors.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abilene#Firefighters#Mcmurry University#The Red Cross
ktxs.com

Abilene police block off streets, asking residents to avoid area

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Further details have been released regarding the incident. According to court documents, a witness saw Juan Rodriguez, 35, of Abilene pacing a driveway with a handgun. The witness was startled after hearing a loud pop outside of her window. She watched Rodriguez stand on his front porch holding the firearm.
San Angelo LIVE!

Bomb Squad Called Into Abilene Neighborhood

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Bomb squad was called into an incident on Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, on May 31, a large portion of an Abilene neighborhood was evacuated due to an "incident." "APD working an incident in 1300 Blk of Green St. In North Abilene. Streets in that area are being blocked as a precaution. Avoid the area," stated the tweet.
ABILENE, TX
theflashtoday.com

Wind turbine causes brush fire in Erath County Monday

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30, local firefighters were dispatched to a fire on County Road 397, northeast of Desdemona in Erath County where a fire was reported on the Windmill Farm in the area. Upon arrival, volunteers from the Lingleville VFD reported the fire was near CR...
ERATH COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene man arrested after barricading himself in a home for hours

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police took a 35-year-old Abilene man into custody after a five-hour-long standoff on the city's north side Tuesday. According to the APD, dispatch received a call of an armed subject who had reportedly fired off at least one round at a home in the 1300 block of Green Street in north Abilene at 12:28 p.m. Patrol officers arrived on the scene and tried to make contact with the man, who had retreated inside a home and refused to respond to police.
ABILENE, TX
theflashtoday.com

Man killed by buffalo in Erath County

A man was killed on Monday, May 30, following an incident on a property in Erath County. According to the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, “On May 30th at around 1255 hours deputies responded to an EMS call at 65756 I-20, Erath County. The reporting person stated a male had been gored by a buffalo in his pelvic region. The witnesses on scene attempted life saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful. Erath County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrived and conducted their investigation.”
ERATH COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

70 Children Missing from San Angelo & West Texas Rescued During 'Operation Lost Souls'

EL PASO – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous other federal, state and local agencies located and recovered 70 missing children as a part of a three-week operation in San Angelo and West Texas. According to information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland and Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing youth, many of them runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17. The children recovered included victims of sex trafficking, and physical and sexual…
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Suspect In Custody After Social Media Post Threatening BISD Campus

According to a post on the Brownwood ISD Facebook page Wednesday morning:. Late last night (May 31), Brownwood ISD (BISD) received word that a man made a social media post about Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and C4 explosives being on a BISD campus. Brownwood Police Department and BISD staff have...
BigCountryHomepage

Dental Program expanded in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is expanding their dental program to provide nearly free services to those who qualify. The program allows impoverished Taylor County residents to receive extractions or a filling for only $20. Here is the criteria all applicants must meet: 1. They can come once per year. 2. Residents must […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Accused San Angelo Murderer Sentenced to Decades in Prison

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was sentenced to 35 years in state prison Thursday morning for the murder of Kristian Rose. According to court documents, on Jun. 2, Jacob Martinez, 21, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to his part in the murder. In exchange for the guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to 35 years in prison and ordered to pay $5,795 in restitution. Martinez was arrested in Apr. 2019 for his role in the murder of Rose. In the case, Martinez had three other co-defendants: Brian Garcia, Alexis Jackson, and Joshua Jaquez. Garcia was sentenced to 50 years in Feb. for his role in the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

North Texas Man Indicted for Deviant Assault by Grand Jury in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – A Lewisville teen was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County this past month for sexually assaulting a child.  As previously reported, on Jan. 4, 2021, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division received a report from Texas Child Protective Services alleging that a 13-year-old girl in San Angelo had been sexually assaulted by an adult. In the report it detailed that the assailant, Byron Bowie, 19, of Lewisville, sexually assault the child on Nov. 15, 2020.  At some point in the investigation the detective met with Bowie and had a…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Assault of a Peace Officer and Taking his Weapon Arrest Tops Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 17 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

920
Followers
2K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy