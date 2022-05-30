Abilene firefighters called to a pair of Sunday fires two hours apart
Abilene firefighters responded to two calls late Sunday, one in south Abilene and one on the city's north side.
At 5:33 p.m. firefighters were sent to the 1700 block of Marshall Street, just west of McMurry University.
Smoke was seen coming from the front door of a house, caused by a grease fire on a stove top.
There are five occupants of the home but no injuries were reported. The Red Cross provided assistance.
The damage estimate was $5,000.
A fire reported at two hours later in the 700 block of Hickory caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.
Firefighters responding to the call found a sizeable exterior fire on the outside of a storage building. Due to gusty wind, an adjacent building used for construction supply storage also caught fire.
The cause is under investigation.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene firefighters called to a pair of Sunday fires two hours apart
