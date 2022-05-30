Veterans organizations, scout troops place flags

Related
Pope benefit set for Saturday
A fundraiser event to honor the memory of Thomas Wesley Pope will be held this Saturday, featuring food, raffles and a bike ride. Organized in
House Bill seeks to promote diversity in Pickleball
A member of the North Carolina House of Representatives has proposed a bill that would allocate $10,112 from the general fund to NC State University’s College of Natural Resources in order to promote diversity in the game of Pickleball. The bill, H.B. 1073, seeks to fund a pilot program...
A North Carolina Town Named Among The Worst In The Nation To Raise A Family
Moving is just a part of life and if you have a family, it is especially critical to find a decent location to settle down and make it your home. Wallethub has tried to ease the burden to find the best and worst cities in the nation by looking at dozens of metrics across five categories.
Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office
Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake is resigning from office effective July 8. Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He went on to win re-election several times and was scheduled to face off in the November General...
cbs17
Raleigh blood center in need of vital blood type
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh blood center announced on Wednesday that the O negative blood supply has reached a critical level. The Blood Connection in Raleigh is the primary blood provider for hospitals in the Southeast region. Low supply, the approaching summer season and sustained low donor turnout...
How this NC church is honoring the 21 lives taken in the Uvalde school shooting
EDEN, N.C. — An Eden church set up a memorial to honor the lives lost in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Leaksville United Methodist Church placed 21 chairs on their lawn to remember the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened nearly a week ago. The...
Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What started out as a completely normal family dinner in early May soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one Nash County student. When gunshots flew across a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on May 6th, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn’t: she sprung into action to save a life.
Mindful Merchant opens in Cary, offering families 'zero waste' home and beauty goods
Cary, N.C. — When you walk into the Mindful Merchant, you feel an immediate sense of relaxation. The earthy tones, natural materials and the fresh scents from the refill bar all usher you in. It’s a stress-free approach to “zero waste living” that Jacqueline and Dillon Tucker incorporate into their daily life and store.
'He'll be able to walk again': Ukrainian refugee living in the Triangle needs new $11K prosthetic leg
N.C. — A refugee who escaped the Russian invasion of Ukraine needs a new prosthetic leg and is now living in central North Carolina. Oleksandr Karikh said a new prosthetic leg will cost about $11,000, which is something he simply can’t afford on his own. Karikh damaged his...
Raleigh-to-Richmond rail line gets a $58 million boost from the feds
Development of a high-speed rail line connecting Raleigh, North Carolina, to Richmond, Virginia, has been in the works for more than a decade, but the project is picking up the pace. The federal government is putting another $58 million to continue work on the route connecting the two capital cities.
Raleigh to Richmond Corridor awarded federal infrastructure grant
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the State of North Carolina a $58 million grant to invest in the Raleigh to Richmond Corridor Infrastructure Engineering and Safety Program. The grant is part of the Federal Rail Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant...
'If I die that's my destiny.' Fayetteville health officials issue COVID warning as weather heats up
According to Cumberland County Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green, the warmer weather could cause COVID cases to heat up especially after Memorial Day weekend heading into July 4th.
NC lawmakers, students push Menstrual Equity for All Act
The bill is officially known as House Bill 1087, and lawmakers say there’s bipartisan support to make sure the bill gets more attention this session.
Food company to invest $4M in Oxford
RALEIGH — D’Artagnan, Inc., a specialty food company distributor, will create 23 new jobs in Granville County, Go
North Carolina family heartbroken after food truck stolen
Two men in a white truck ripped away one Triad family's dream, and their only way to make money.
Important Fact About Future Subdivision Must Be Disclosed To All New Homeowners
SMITHFIELD – Individuals who buy a home in a future West Smithfield residential development will have to acknowledge a key fact about the subdivision before purchasing. Floyd’s Landing, a massive residential housing development on West Market Street (US 70) across from an Amazon distribution warehouse currently under construction, was rezoned by the Smithfield Town Council in September 2021. The 198 acre tract of land was originally approved for 698 units.
Johnston Health introduces new name, logo
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston Health announced its new name and logo on Wednesday to align itself with UNC Health. Starting June 1, the hospital will rename itself UNC Health Johnston. UNC Health introduced its new brand identity in Feb. 2020 as part of an overall transformation strategy. The...
North Carolina Senate to vote on Medicaid expansion
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Today, the Senate is scheduled to hear NC Health Works, a bill that includes provisions to increase Medicaid eligibility. The below is a statement on behalf of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) ahead of the bill moving to a full floor vote by the Senate.
Hemp, CBD legalization unanimously approved in North Carolina Senate. Next stop, the House.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Hemp and CBD could become illegal in North Carolina by the end of June as the state’s temporary legalization comes to an end. Now, the state Senate has approved the bill that would keep it legal. On Tuesday, the North Carolina Senate unanimously voted to pass Senate Bill 762. The bill […]
NC Gov. Cooper says Lt. Gov. Robinson’s remarks on AR-15s threaten ‘overthrow’ of government
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Nine days before the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and 12 days before he spoke at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was creating political fodder by bragging about how he owned assault weapons and the reason he wanted to have them. Speaking in […]
