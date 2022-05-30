ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Veterans organizations, scout troops place flags

The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPiid_0fuxc0BG00
Wake Forest Memorial Post 8466, Veterans of Foreign Wars, along with other veterans organizations and civic groups, devoted much of the morning on May 28 to showing their patriotism as they placed American Flags in front of approximately 1,400 veteran graves in 18 cemeteries within Wake Forest and surrounding areas. Traditionally, a number of civic organizations and scout troops assist in this endeavor, and this year was another teaching opportunity for the youth of Wake Forest. Placing the flags typically takes between two and three hours depending on the number of volunteers. And the number of people shown at this gathering is a testament to the enthusiasm and desire of local families to participate in this annual ritual. Veterans organizations charged with this civic responsibility thank everyone who assisted.

Comments / 1

Related
carolinajournal.com

House Bill seeks to promote diversity in Pickleball

A member of the North Carolina House of Representatives has proposed a bill that would allocate $10,112 from the general fund to NC State University’s College of Natural Resources in order to promote diversity in the game of Pickleball. The bill, H.B. 1073, seeks to fund a pilot program...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake is resigning from office effective July 8. Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He went on to win re-election several times and was scheduled to face off in the November General...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest, NC
Government
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Society
cbs17

Raleigh blood center in need of vital blood type

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh blood center announced on Wednesday that the O negative blood supply has reached a critical level. The Blood Connection in Raleigh is the primary blood provider for hospitals in the Southeast region. Low supply, the approaching summer season and sustained low donor turnout...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What started out as a completely normal family dinner in early May soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one Nash County student. When gunshots flew across a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on May 6th, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn’t: she sprung into action to save a life.
NASH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wake Forest Memorial Post#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#American Flags
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh-to-Richmond rail line gets a $58 million boost from the feds

Development of a high-speed rail line connecting Raleigh, North Carolina, to Richmond, Virginia, has been in the works for more than a decade, but the project is picking up the pace. The federal government is putting another $58 million to continue work on the route connecting the two capital cities.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh to Richmond Corridor awarded federal infrastructure grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the State of North Carolina a $58 million grant to invest in the Raleigh to Richmond Corridor Infrastructure Engineering and Safety Program. The grant is part of the Federal Rail Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
jocoreport.com

Important Fact About Future Subdivision Must Be Disclosed To All New Homeowners

SMITHFIELD – Individuals who buy a home in a future West Smithfield residential development will have to acknowledge a key fact about the subdivision before purchasing. Floyd’s Landing, a massive residential housing development on West Market Street (US 70) across from an Amazon distribution warehouse currently under construction, was rezoned by the Smithfield Town Council in September 2021. The 198 acre tract of land was originally approved for 698 units.
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Johnston Health introduces new name, logo

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston Health announced its new name and logo on Wednesday to align itself with UNC Health. Starting June 1, the hospital will rename itself UNC Health Johnston. UNC Health introduced its new brand identity in Feb. 2020 as part of an overall transformation strategy. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Senate to vote on Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Today, the Senate is scheduled to hear NC Health Works, a bill that includes provisions to increase Medicaid eligibility. The below is a statement on behalf of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) ahead of the bill moving to a full floor vote by the Senate.
HEALTH
The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
1K+
Followers
372
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

Comments / 0

Community Policy