Bristol, ME

Bristol Bound

lcnme.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve read this column with any regularity, you know that I was born and spent more than 31 years living in Florida. Now firmly entrenched in Bristol, I’m coming to appreciate a lot of the things that make Maine such a wonderful place to live. One of those unique things...

lcnme.com

lcnme.com

Lincoln County Maritime Expertise Boon to Maine’s First Ship

Lincoln County has a rich history of shipbuilding with its miles of coastline, good harbors, forests of white pine. Wiscasset was a shipbuilding center from the late 1700s. South Bristol’s Gamage family built wooden ships starting in the 1850s. According to a shipbuilding history of the Twin Villages by essayist Barnaby Porter, at least 700 vessels were built and launched in shipyards around Damariscotta and Newcastle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Coastal Rivers Cuts Ribbon on Array under a Sunny ‘Solar Spill’

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust cut the ribbon on its solar array, located behind the land trust’s headquarters at Round Top Farm in Damariscotta, on Wednesday, May 25. Steven Hufnagel, executive director of Coastal Rivers, explained to the approximately 30 people in attendance at the event how the array started generating renewable electricity for Coastal Rivers and Kieve Wavus Education in February.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Legacy of Civil War Veteran Lives On in Bristol

The first Memorial Day was celebrated back in 1868 to commemorate the sacrifices of the over 200,000 lives lost in the Civil War. It has evolved into a day of honoring all veterans in special ceremonies, and parades. Memorial Day is a day to remember the lives lost in wartime, which some do by visiting the gravesite of a loved one who served.
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

COVID-19 Testing Site on Belvedere Road to Close

LincolnHealth’s COVID-19 testing center at 40 Belvedere Road in Damariscotta will be closing after this week, according to John Martins, spokesperson for the hospital. “People who needed to be tested should contact their primary care physician’s office to schedule an appointment for their test,” Martins said in an email. “The Belvedere Road site will not be testing on Saturday to accommodate the move.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Student-Led Community Science Program Supports Shellfish Management

Sarah Risley, a University of Maine graduate student based at the Darling Marine Center, will lead a team of undergraduate and high school students to study the shellfish species living at several sites along the upper Damariscotta River and document local knowledge of the estuary held by fishermen and other local residents.
lcnme.com

Mediterranean-Style Street Food Coming to Oxbow

On Saturday, June 4, White Fox Taverna Food Truck & Catering will be at Oxbow’s Brewery and Tasting Room in Newcastle offering delicious Mediterranean-style street food for sale starting at noon. The tasting room features a rotating selection of fresh draft beer brewed on site as well as nonalcoholic beverages and snacks from Maine producers.
NEWCASTLE, ME
lcnme.com

Bangor Savings Bank Opens Boothbay Harbor Branch

Expanding on its commitment to providing better banking experiences and investing in Maine’s communities, Bangor Savings Bank is pleased to announce that its first full-service branch in Boothbay Harbor opened Monday, May 23. The new location will be conveniently positioned to further support the financial well-being of local community members and business owners.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
lcnme.com

Mill Restoration Continues

Ever notice how on all those home improvement programs, there’s always some unanticipated surprise that’s going to make a challenging job even more challenging? Like those TV shows, the Old Bristol Historical Society’s restoration of the Mill at Pemaquid Falls has had its share of surprises. A...
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln Academy Senior Awarded Mainely Character Scholarship

Lincoln Academy senior Alice Skiff was recently awarded a Mainely Character Scholarship for $5000. These are awarded annually to Maine high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary concern for others, responsibility, integrity, and courage. Skiff was selected from 375 scholarship applicants statewide; her scholarship is sponsored by Kathy and David Harrison of Florida.
LINCOLN, ME
lcnme.com

Maria Elaine DePatsy

Maria Elaine DePatsy, 61, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 27, 2022. Born March 1, 1961, in Damariscotta, she was the daughter of Alice Osier DePatsy, and the late Nicholas DePatsy Jr., of Waldoboro. From a young age, Maria had a love for animals including horses,...
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Long Cove Farmers Market

Long Cove Farmers Market, Mondays 3-6 pm, June 6 to September 5. Artisanal cheese, pork, beef, produce, cut flowers, honey, charcuterie, take and bake Mexican food, and more. SNAP accepted. Located at East Forty Farm, 2361 Friendship Rd, Waldoboro, ME 04572. 5 miles south of Route 1 on South 220.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD

SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 P.M., at the Town Hall on Clarks Cove Road, Walpole. The public is welcomed to attend meetings. Permits are to be filled out and presented at the Town Hall the Thursday before each regular meeting. https://sites.google.com/view/southbristolplanningboard/home. Masks and...
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Diana Dowse

Diana Dowse, 72, of Damariscotta, passed away on the morning of May 27, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A service to remember Diana will be held at the Congregational Church of Bristol in July. Service details, and a full obituary, will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Brian Huse Williams

Brian Huse Williams unexpectedly took his final breath on Saturday, May 28 at the age of 69. Brian was born on Dec. 8, 1952, to his parents Arnold Roger and Phyllis Huse Williams in Blaine. Brian graduated from Central Aroostook High School in 1972, and six months later he enlisted to serve in the Maine Army National Guard serving as an Administrative Specialist, Construction Equipment Supervisor and finally a Unit Supply Specialist separating as a Staff Sergeant.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

William A. Kelsey

William A. Kelsey, of South Bristol, passed away at the age of 88, at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus, on the morning of May 30, 2022. William “Billy” was born in Damariscotta on Aug. 16, 1933. He was the son of Wilder and Henrietta Kelsey. Bill was the middle of three sons, between Herbert (deceased) and Larry. His wife, Jacqueline, predeceased him in 2011. Billy leaves behind his three children, Brian, Paul, and Shelley, along with their spouses, and his seven grandchildren. He also leaves behind his dear companion, Mary Jane Field, who helped him have a fuller life after Jacqueline’s passing.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Earl W. Gammon

Earl W. Gammon, 90, died May 28, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born April 9, 1932 in Warren to Edwin Gammon and Mildred (Waltz) Gammon. Earl grew up in Warren and graduated from Warren High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Earl married his high school sweetheart Mary Berry in 1953.
WARREN, ME
lcnme.com

Some Things Change, But Larson’s Stays the Same

Larson’s Lunch Box in Damariscotta has reopened with new owners who plan to stay the course at the popular eatery. Tim Beal and Tamara Dica, owners of the Damariscotta River Grill, purchased the business from Billy and Barb Ganem and reopened Larson’s on Thursday, May 20. “We loved...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Eugene R. Kelley

Eugene R. Kelley, 70, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Damariscotta on May 27, 2022. Funeral plans will be posted once confirmed. A full obituary will follow. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

CONGRATS, GRADS

This week’s edition of The Lincoln County News contains the third edition of our “Senior Send-off” supplement, our special section honoring area high school graduates. We introduced “Senior Send-off” to our supplement slate back in 2020. It was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools had transitioned into virtual learning and getting a large group together wasn’t possible. Naturally, this made the LCN’s tradition of publishing photos of graduating classes a little difficult. However, we still wanted to find a way to pay tribute to the hard work of these students, so we reached out to area schools to see if we could run individual senior photos.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln Academy Splits with Morse

Lincoln Academy softball defeated Morse 4-3 on May 31. Grace Houghton struck out 13 in the win. Trailing by one, the Lady Eagles rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win. Houghton and Paige Lafrenaye walked, and pinch runner Bronwen Coffin scored on a passed ball to tie the game, and Lafrenaye scored on a wild pitch for the game winner.
LINCOLN, ME

