Bristol Bound

William A. Kelsey, of South Bristol, passed away at the age of 88, at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus, on the morning of May 30, 2022. William “Billy” was born in Damariscotta on Aug. 16, 1933. He was the son of Wilder and Henrietta Kelsey. Bill was the middle of three sons, between Herbert (deceased) and Larry. His wife, Jacqueline, predeceased him in 2011. Billy leaves behind his three children, Brian, Paul, and Shelley, along with their spouses, and his seven grandchildren. He also leaves behind his dear companion, Mary Jane Field, who helped him have a fuller life after Jacqueline’s passing.

SOUTH BRISTOL, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO