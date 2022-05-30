Antique tractors parade through Carlisle

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Antique tractors paraded through Carlisle on Monday. The event featured about 25 antique tractors. The idea for the parade actually came about a couple of years ago when local resident Peggy Lovelady...
The dates for the 20th Century Chevy Car Club’s Carfest & Cruise-In are set. The big show is happening September 17th & 18th. Shane Matthews with the 20th Century Chevy Car Club says this year, the organization will be giving away a gas-powered golf cart in addition to a trailer…
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire crews responded to an overnight fire at a Terre Haute business overnight. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said the call came in at 3:30 a.m. that a structure at 2201 8th Ave. had caught fire. The building has a sign reading Hair With Flair Salon, social media posts indicate that the company may have been closed for some time.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A dog grooming business held its ribbon cutting Thursday in Terre Haute. The Paw Spa is located at 826 W. Johnson Drive, that’s behind the Haute City Center mall. The location is owned by Brianna Snowden who also grooms the pets. For more...
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Changes are coming to the State Road 63 and State Road 234 intersection in Vermillion County. Indiana Department of Transportation representatives visited North Vermillion Elementary School on Tuesday for a meeting with several state and local leaders. The discussion was focused on concerns over the SR 63/SR 234 intersection and […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As gas prices continue to soar in the Wabash Valley and across the nation, there’s no doubt it’s affecting everyday life. Experts warn with the current economic conditions, people should plan for their summer celebrations. Vendors say people should buy fireworks early...
A Lebanon-based lawn care equipment manufacturer plans to expand and move next year into a new $5 million, 40,000-square-foot building. Steel Green Manufacturing LLC will lease 30,000 square feet in the building under construction south of Interstate 65 at the intersection of State Road 39 and Enterprise Boulevard. The company...
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned house in Shelburn Tuesday. The fire was located near the intersection of Maple and Jackson streets in Shelburn. According to Sullivan Co. Dispatch the fire was started by burning trash in the vicinity. The call came in around 2:00 pm and crews were on […]
INDIANAPOLIS — The first new portion of I-69 in Marion County is open for southbound traffic. The section is between Wicker Road and County Line Road. Southbound traffic will not stop for traffic signals at Wicker Road and County Line Road. Southbound State Road 37 shifts to the elevated...
Pine Lake Waterpark is the perfect summer day trip for families looking to spend the day at the beach. Pine Lake Waterpark, located about 2-hours north of Indianapolis, has been a family-run business since 1922. Guests can soak up the sun each summer at this unique beach/waterpark. Quick Info about...
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Paris, Illinois North American Lighting Inc. plant is celebrating 20 years of automotive lighting manufacturing. The plant, originally built in 2002, specializes in the manufacture of headlights. The first lamps were shipped on June 11, 2002. Since then the plant has grown, undergoing expansions in 2005, 2007, 2013, 2018, and […]
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — It was all hands on deck in the town of Speedway on Sunday for the Indianapolis 500. At the end of race, a mass exodus from the track — a crowd estimated at more than 300,000 people. The result — what some longtime race fans called the worst post-race traffic in years.
If you're looking for a great place to visit, Indiana is the perfect destination. Home to numerous historical sites, beautiful parks, and exciting cultural attractions, Indiana has something to offer everyone.
If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
WHEN PEDRO ULLOA opened Le Croissant French Bakery (@lecroissantfrenchbakery) in Greenwood late this past winter, the bakeshop was instantly mobbed, with “Sold Out” signs often going up before noon. Take one look at the cases, and you’ll understand why. Piles of plump, lacquered croissants, fruit-topped Danishes, and brioche rolls will have you pressing your nose against the glass. So be sure to set your alarm, whether your morning fix is a croissant stuffed with strawberries and Chantilly cream or a savory slice of quiche Lorraine with a puff-pastry crust and silky, just-set custard. 916 E. Main St., Greenwood, 317-360-9263.
BEDFORD – A Bloomfield man was arrested on Thursday, May 26th after he was stopped by police and Oolitic Town Marshal Harrington and were alerted by canine Deny Joe that drugs were in the vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, Marshal Harrington and Bedford Police Captain Chase Hamilton...
(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Indianapolis is not only the capital of Indiana but it has some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state. With a population of 887,642 people and 237 constituent neighborhoods, Indianapolis is the largest community in Indiana.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A 64-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Shelby County on Monday. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Old State Road 252 and State Road 9, south of Shelbyville. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Robert J. Gladfelter,...
INDOT is beginning work on a planned $12 million construction project along I-70 near Terre Haute. On Monday, INDOT began nighttime restrictions along the interstate between the Illinois state line and US 41 in Terre Haute to one lane. I-70 will have full use of its lanes during the daytime...
OOLITIC – A Bloomington man was arrested on a warrant charging him with battery after an incident on March 26, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at approximately 8 p.m., the Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an officer respond to Casey’s General Store in Oolitic.
