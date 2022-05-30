ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, IN

Antique tractors parade through Carlisle

By Molly Cummings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLISLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Antique tractors paraded through Carlisle on Monday. The event featured about 25 antique tractors. The idea for the parade actually came about a couple of years ago when local resident Peggy Lovelady...

wamwamfm.com

Dates Set for Chevy Car Club’s Annual Carfest & Cruise-In

The dates for the 20th Century Chevy Car Club’s Carfest & Cruise-In are set. The big show is happening September 17th & 18th. Shane Matthews with the 20th Century Chevy Car Club says this year, the organization will be giving away a gas-powered golf cart in addition to a trailer…
WASHINGTON, IN
Overnight fire damages local hair salon In Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire crews responded to an overnight fire at a Terre Haute business overnight. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said the call came in at 3:30 a.m. that a structure at 2201 8th Ave. had caught fire. The building has a sign reading Hair With Flair Salon, social media posts indicate that the company may have been closed for some time.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Paw Spa holds ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A dog grooming business held its ribbon cutting Thursday in Terre Haute. The Paw Spa is located at 826 W. Johnson Drive, that’s behind the Haute City Center mall. The location is owned by Brianna Snowden who also grooms the pets. For more...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
INDOT introduces new plans for SR 63/SR 234 intersection

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Changes are coming to the State Road 63 and State Road 234 intersection in Vermillion County. Indiana Department of Transportation representatives visited North Vermillion Elementary School on Tuesday for a meeting with several state and local leaders. The discussion was focused on concerns over the SR 63/SR 234 intersection and […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
City
Carlisle, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Inside Indiana Business

Lawn Care Equipment Company Plans Expansion in Lebanon

A Lebanon-based lawn care equipment manufacturer plans to expand and move next year into a new $5 million, 40,000-square-foot building. Steel Green Manufacturing LLC will lease 30,000 square feet in the building under construction south of Interstate 65 at the intersection of State Road 39 and Enterprise Boulevard. The company...
LEBANON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Abandoned house catches fire in Shelburn

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned house in Shelburn Tuesday. The fire was located near the intersection of Maple and Jackson streets in Shelburn. According to Sullivan Co. Dispatch the fire was started by burning trash in the vicinity. The call came in around 2:00 pm and crews were on […]
#Parade#Antique#Tractor#The Tractors#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Wtwo#American
WTHR

New portion of I-69 in Marion County opens

INDIANAPOLIS — The first new portion of I-69 in Marion County is open for southbound traffic. The section is between Wicker Road and County Line Road. Southbound traffic will not stop for traffic signals at Wicker Road and County Line Road. Southbound State Road 37 shifts to the elevated...
MARION COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Pine Lake Waterpark & Beach – 2 Hours North of Indianapolis

Pine Lake Waterpark is the perfect summer day trip for families looking to spend the day at the beach. Pine Lake Waterpark, located about 2-hours north of Indianapolis, has been a family-run business since 1922. Guests can soak up the sun each summer at this unique beach/waterpark. Quick Info about...
WTWO/WAWV

Paris company celebrating 20-year anniversary

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Paris, Illinois North American Lighting Inc. plant is celebrating 20 years of automotive lighting manufacturing. The plant, originally built in 2002, specializes in the manufacture of headlights. The first lamps were shipped on June 11, 2002. Since then the plant has grown, undergoing expansions in 2005, 2007, 2013, 2018, and […]
PARIS, IL
NewsBreak
Cars
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Early Risers Are Flocking To Le Croissant French Bakery

WHEN PEDRO ULLOA opened Le Croissant French Bakery (@lecroissantfrenchbakery) in Greenwood late this past winter, the bakeshop was instantly mobbed, with “Sold Out” signs often going up before noon. Take one look at the cases, and you’ll understand why. Piles of plump, lacquered croissants, fruit-topped Danishes, and brioche rolls will have you pressing your nose against the glass. So be sure to set your alarm, whether your morning fix is a croissant stuffed with strawberries and Chantilly cream or a savory slice of quiche Lorraine with a puff-pastry crust and silky, just-set custard. 916 E. Main St., Greenwood, 317-360-9263.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Man killed in 2-car crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A 64-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Shelby County on Monday. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Old State Road 252 and State Road 9, south of Shelbyville. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Robert J. Gladfelter,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Work Begins in Terre Haute on $12 Million Construction Project

INDOT is beginning work on a planned $12 million construction project along I-70 near Terre Haute. On Monday, INDOT began nighttime restrictions along the interstate between the Illinois state line and US 41 in Terre Haute to one lane. I-70 will have full use of its lanes during the daytime...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested after inappropriately touching woman

OOLITIC – A Bloomington man was arrested on a warrant charging him with battery after an incident on March 26, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at approximately 8 p.m., the Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an officer respond to Casey’s General Store in Oolitic.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

