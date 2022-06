BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — A controversy is brewing in Bladen County involving a property owner, the Bladen County Board of Elections, and Elizabethtown Police Department. Laura Domingoes owns two plots of land in Bladen County, a lot her home sits on, and an adjoining empty lot that sits between her home and the Bladen County Board of Elections. Domingoes says the whole controversy started when electioneers and volunteers set up signs and tents on her private property around early voting.

