ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

Teen dies, others injured in ORV rollover in N. Indiana

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (AP) — An off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others in northern Indiana, authorities said Monday.

The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County.

A 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle during a turn, and five kids were ejected, the Department of Natural Resources said.

A passenger died. A 15-year-old passenger was taken to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries. Three more were treated for minor injuries.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the DNR said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: Multiple victims in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A shooting at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple victims, police said. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, said it is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laporte County, IN
Accidents
City
Rolling Prairie, IN
County
Laporte County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Laporte County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
The Associated Press

New Mexico man accused in woman’s killing caught in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona. Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3-1/2-year-old girl was nearby.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Indiana#Rollover#Accident#Ap#Dnr
The Associated Press

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP hopefuls say guards, mental health keys to stop attacks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — There was little difference among Republican candidates for governor in a televised debate Thursday when it came to questions of protecting schoolchildren from mass shootings, reversing some of the nation’s more liberal abortion-access laws and ensuring that parents, not bureaucrats, decide what children learn in the classroom.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
The Associated Press

Feds: Plumber hosed customers, cheated IRS of $1.5M

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts plumber who overcharged his customers and failed to pay nearly $1.5 million in taxes has been sentenced to a year in prison, federal prosecutors said. Jared Derrico, 35, of Boxford, was also sentenced this week to three years of probation, and ordered to forfeit...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

926K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy