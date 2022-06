Peacock has added a warning to the new Queer as Folk series following the tragic shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Queer as Folk is set in the aftermath of a shooting at a nightclub in New Orleans, a storyline inspired by the 2016 Pulse nightclub attack. The series follows New Orleans' LGBTQ+ community as it rebuilds itself in the wake of the tragedy.

