Student pilot dies from injuries in Wauwatosa plane crash

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A student pilot who crashed his small plane in a Wauwatosa neighborhood has died, authorities said Monday.

Daniel Perelman, 18, of Brookfield, was practicing takeoffs and landings Thursday from Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee’s north side when his Cessna 152 went down in the backyard of a home. No one on the ground was hurt.

Perelman told the control tower he was having engine trouble prior to the crash, Wauwatosa police said. A family member told the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office that it was not Perelman’s first solo flight, as was stated in the initial press release.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.