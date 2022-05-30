Collision claims life of Spring Hill motorcyclist

A 21-year-old Leesburg woman died at the scene of a crash Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Lake County. She had been driving a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup at 8:34 a.m. westbound on State Road 44 at Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis when she veered onto the grass shoulder and overcorrected, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She entered the eastbound lane of traffic and drove into the path of a 2021 Ford Ranger driven by a 45-year-old Groveland man. He had been hauling a trailer when the woman’s pickup collided with the left side of his vehicle. He lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, landing on its roof. He suffered minor injuries.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO