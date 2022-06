On Thursday, May 26 at 10:18 a.m. officers responded to Carter’s Jewelers, 3412-3 Pemberton Square Boulevard, for a theft. A store employee stated that a female wanted to see a ring from the glass case. A few seconds later the female walked out the store with the ring, with the employee following. The suspect stated she had a weapon before fleeing in a silver GMC Terrain. The ring stolen was an Oval Marquis cut ring valued at $13,500.00.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO