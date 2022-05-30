ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FSU Baseball “Last Four In”, heading to Auburn

By Dominic Miranda
WCTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FSU Baseball will be the three-seed in the Auburn (14th National Seed) Regional. It’s the 44th consecutive season that the Seminoles will play in the baseball tournament which ties an...

www.wctv.tv

TALLAHASSEE, FL
