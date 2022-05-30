ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Remains sidelined

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tucker (foot) remains on the bench Monday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher announces retirement

Former MLB All-Star pitcher JA Happ has officially called it a career. In an appearance on “The Heart Strong Podcast” with Jessica Lindberg this week, Happ said he spent “pretty much the whole winter” pondering whether he wanted to play in 2022. He said he watched Opening Day on TV to see what both he and his wife felt. They felt “anxiety,” which he took a sign that it was time to retire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Oakland, TX
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Makes 'Worst Call Of The Season'

During this Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. However, the 3-2 pitch wasn't anywhere close to the strike zone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Mariners#Injured List#Mlb Com
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To 'Worst Strike Call Of The Season'

Earlier this afternoon, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. Minnesota Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer delivered a 3-2 pitch that crossed the plate below Haase's knees.
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

World Series Champion Pitcher Announces Retirement After 15 MLB Seasons

A veteran MLB pitcher has called it a career. J.A. Happ, who won a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. announced his retirement this week on the Heart Strong Podcast. The 39-year-old pitcher explained why he made the decision to retire, which began on Opening Day. "Even though...
MLB
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Steps out of lineup

Duvall is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. Duvall started the past three games and will take a seat after going 3-for-13 with a double and a run scored during that span. Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris and Guillermo Heredia will start from left to right in the outfield while Ronald Acuna (general soreness) serves as the designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Drives in pair

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy