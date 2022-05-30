ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Remains sidelined

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Anderson (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Rockies,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Steps out of lineup

Duvall is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. Duvall started the past three games and will take a seat after going 3-for-13 with a double and a run scored during that span. Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris and Guillermo Heredia will start from left to right in the outfield while Ronald Acuna (general soreness) serves as the designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge robs Angels' Shohei Ohtani of a home run

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels began a star-studded, three-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium that features Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout against Aaron Judge & Co. (GameTracker). One inning into the game, it was advantage: Judge. He robbed an Ohtani home run at the center-field wall in the first inning.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Seven players facing tough stay-or-go decisions before the NCAA deadline to withdraw Wednesday

Following weeks of pre-draft preparation for 2022 NBA prospects -- including private workouts, G League Elite camp and the the NBA Draft Combine -- underclassmen in the draft are now met with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline fast approaching on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's expected to be busy on the decision front as on-the-fence players make their final decisions.
NBA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Recalled from Triple-A

Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Lowther made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings as a swingman. He owns an awful 8.26 ERA through 28.1 frames for Norfolk this season, but he could be needed to provide length behind opening pitcher Bryan Baker in Tuesday's game against the Mariners in what is shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Orioles. Cody Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Back in minors

The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on May 22. Medina's latest stint with the Mets lasted just one day, as he was sent back to Syracuse after serving as the big club's 27th man for its May 21 doubleheader with the Rockies. He appeared in the second game of the twin bill that day, working 1.1 innings of relief while serving up five runs on six hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Takes part in BP

Muncy (elbow) took part in early batting practice ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Muncy landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, and Wednesday marked the first time that he had taken part in pregame batting practice since landing on the IL. Assuming he feels good afterward, he's expected to be sent to Camelback Ranch soon to ramp up his activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Won't return Friday

Renfroe (hamstring) won't return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Renfroe has made good progress in his recovery from a right hamstring strain and remains on track to return soon, but manager Craig Counsell said that the team wants the outfielder to have some more days to work on his running. The 30-year-old took batting practice Wednesday and went through a full workout Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action at some point during that Brewers' weekend series against the Padres.
MILWAUKEE, WI

