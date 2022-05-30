ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Let's wait for June': Brazilian star Richarlison admits he is weighing up his Everton future amid transfer interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Everton forward Richarlison has confirmed he is considering his future amid interest from Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has become a cult hero at Goodison Park since his transfer from Watford for an initial £35million in 2018 and played a pivotal role during the club's relegation battle this season, with six goals in nine games to help them to safety.

However, asked about his next move while on international duty, he said: 'I've already made it clear to the board. I've already talked to (manager Frank) Lampard too, with my agents and they know what I want. Let's wait for June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTpDy_0fuxYYvd00
Everton forward Richarlison has confirmed he is considering his future amid transfer interest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGxRu_0fuxYYvd00
The Brazilian star revealed he has spoken to Toffees manager Frank Lampard about his future

'Now I can't talk, because when we talk about leaving a club I'm kind of like this, because of the history I have at Everton, the affection that the fans have for me. When we talk about leaving I'm a little speechless.'

Paris Saint-Germain would have been keen on Richarlison if Kylian Mbappe had left for Real Madrid, but Mauricio Pochettino's French giants are now assessing cheaper options.

Sportsmail reported last week that a number of European clubs are showing interest in the 34-cap Brazil international, with Antonio Conte's Spurs are eyeing the situation carefully and Spanish side Los Blancos also credited with interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I570F_0fuxYYvd00
It remains to be seen if Frank Lampard's Everton will entertain letting Richarlison leave

It remains to be seen if Everton will entertain letting Richarlison leave given his importance to the team - he has two years to run on his existing deal so Everton are under no immediate pressure to make a decision on his future.

But given the club's well-documented financial situation, Everton could consider selling Richarlison this summer to help balance the books while any revenue generated could be used to reinvest into Lampard's squad ahead of next season.

Similarly, it is likely Richarlison would consider a move away from Goodison Park this summer, particularly if he has the opportunity to join a team that could offer him with a chance of challenging for major trophies.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Arsenal step up efforts to sign Gabriel Jesus from Man City as gap in attack at the Emirates grows following Alexandre Lacazette's decision to return to former club Lyon on a free transfer

Arsenal are increasing efforts to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus after Alexandre Lacazette chose to return to Lyon. Jesus, 25, has interest from Tottenham and reportedly 'four other top sides' but is keen to link up with Mikel Arteta despite Arsenal's lack of Champions League football. He scored for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham 'find transfer alternative to Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and get ready to invest £43m in Torino's Gleison Bremer'... who has just won Serie A Defender of the Year

Tottenham have reportedly found a contingency plan should they miss out on number one target Alessandro Bastoni and are eyeing a swoop for Torino defender Gleison Bremer. The 25-year-old was crowned Serie A Defender of the Year after an outstanding season in Turin and has since raised the eyebrows of Antonio Conte, according to reports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Richarlison
Financial World

Camila Cabello speaks about "rude" fans and her performance last night

Singer Camila Cabello performed last night in the Champions League final, and after the embarrassment she experienced, she spoke out, criticizing the fans who disturbed her during her performance. Camila, on the eve of Liverpool's match against Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris, had to go on stage to perform some of her hits, and she was looking forward to that opportunity.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Everton confident of signing James Tarkowski on a free transfer once he returns from holiday this summer... with defender set to choose Toffees over Aston Villa and Fulham

Everton are confident of signing free agent James Tarkowski once he returns from holiday. Tarkowski has been eager to depart the Lancashire outfit for some time, choosing to run his contract down so he would be able to decide his own destiny. Sportsmail reported last month that Everton had pushed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Brentford 'offer Christian Eriksen new long-term contract after the Denmark international dropped a hint about his future... but the Premier League side are still waiting for his response'

Brentford have reportedly offered Christian Eriksen a long-term contract at the club and are said to waiting for him to respond. Denmark international Eriksen returned to football for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 when he joined Brentford on January 31. Eriksen signed a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool are comparing stories with Real Madrid about fans' horrendous experiences at the Champions League final after contacting Florentino Perez… as Reds demand an 'open investigation' amid false claims being promoted by French government

Liverpool are enraged by the constant barrage of false claims being promoted by the French government and have vowed to prove how badly treated their fans were at the Champions League final. Billy Hogan, Liverpool's chief executive, has been in contact with Florentino Perez, his counterpart at Real Madrid, to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Brazilian#Tottenham#Real Madrid#French#European#Spurs#Spanish
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Broadcasters caught in TV row with Premier League clubs after their request for five-minute compilation of clips from training is met with resistance ahead of next season

Broadcasters want Premier League clubs to provide weekly highlights packages from training - in a move that has split the competition amid growing tensions between clubs and those who pay vast sums for rights. Sportsmail understands that partners Premier League Productions have requested that sides send them a five-minute compilation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham's Italian job! Boss Antonio Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici transformed Spurs with the signings of Serie A stars Bentancur and Kulusevksi - now having signed Ivan Perisic, could they raid Juventus again for Weston McKennie?

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is building a top team in north London - and he's doing it by adding several players every year who have impressed in Italy. Among these are the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski; both were not featuring for Juventus, both were not the club's plan A in the January transfer market but both benefited from Antonio Conte's extraordinary revitalising impact.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England U21 boss Lee Carsley hopes obsessing over the Czech Republic will pay off for the Young Lions ahead of their biggest Euro qualifier in years

Lee Carsley has obsessed over Friday's crunch tie in the Czech Republic for months as England Under 21s prepare for their biggest qualifier in years. The Young Lions are three points behind their hosts with two games in hand and victory would leave them in a commanding position to reach next summer's European Championship.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Dyson Heppell's Essendon future 'hangs in the balance with club reluctant to offer skipper a new deal' as under-fire Bombers 'have cash to splash on free agency' with revamp on the horizon

Dyson Heppell reportedly faces an uncertain future at Essendon, with the Bombers ready to spend big on free agents. The 30-year-old is under contract until the end of the season but Essendon are yet to table an offer for a contract extension for their captain, who has played all of his 202 AFL games for the club.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Scotland star Ryan Christie cannot bear watching Ukraine and Wales fight for spot at the World Cup, insisting that the play-off final would be a 'tough watch' after seeing his side crash out

Ryan Christie admits he won’t have the stomach to watch Wales and Ukraine battle it out for a place in the World Cup on Sunday following Scotland’s dismal display at Hampden. Heading into the play-off semi-final on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run, Steve Clarke’s side were...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig face a battle to keep hold of Josko Gvardiol with Chelsea and Tottenham targeting the left-sided centre back... but the Croatian does NOT have a release clause and Germans will drive a hard bargain

RB Leipzig are battling to retain Josko Gvardiol amid mounting interest from England, led by Chelsea and Tottenham. The German side are digging their heels in and hoping to keep hold of their star centre-back Gvardiol. Though Chelsea are preparing to spend big following the completion of Todd Boehly’s £4.25bn...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Have some respect': Casper Ruud's shot at becoming Norway's first male Grand Slam finalist is overshadowed by spat with Dane Holger Rune… who claims he shouted in his face in the locker room after ill-tempered quarter-final

Casper Ruud will attempt to become Norway's first male Grand Slam finalist on Friday after his late night spat with fellow Scandanavian Holger Rune. According to the Danish teenager Ruud confronted him in the locker room after their fractious quarter final which the Norwegian won in four sets. 'He just...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

BRIAN MARJORIBANKS: Scotland's World Cup hopes were ended in dismal fashion amid emotional scenes against Ukraine - Sportsmail dissects what went wrong on a sobering night at Hampden

In emotional scenes at Hampden on Wednesday night, Scotland's World Cup dreams were ended by a dismal but deserved 3-1 loss to Ukraine. Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, it was the hosts who looked overawed by the occasion and failed to deliver a performance of any real quality with a place at the Qatar World Cup later this year on the line.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Roberto Mancini's Italy job is at risk after a year to forget since Euro 2020 glory and no World Cup this winter... he must ditch the old guard, end his Bernardeschi obsession and build around Tonali and Pellegrini to have any chance of survival

Roberto Mancini does not regret his decision to stay on with the Italian national team but he is certainly experiencing one of the most delicate moments of his coaching career. His Italy side is a jumble of players who are poor technically, lacking in personality and not used to dealing...
MLS
Daily Mail

Angel Di Maria passed his Juventus audition with flying colours after dazzling against Italy as Old Lady will ramp up talks to sign him... while they'll also swoop for Filip Kostic and secure Paul Pogba's return

Angel Di Maria defied his age and proved he is still in formidable shape while dazzling for Argentina in their 'Grand Final' triumph over Italy last night. He humiliated Giorgio Chiellini for the second goal and ran both Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Emerson Palmieri ragged. The Azzurri's players are likely to have experienced nightmares of him, but now, the winger could very well be on his way to Juventus.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Spain 1-1 Portugal: Ricardo Horta's late strike earns a point for Fernando Santos' side in Nations League opener... after Alvaro Morata looked to have won it for the hosts

Spain and Portugal played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Seville on Thursday night - with Alvaro Morata's first half strike cancelled out by substitute Ricardo Horta. It was an exciting start to Group Two in the top tier of the Nations League as these two titans of international football were pitted against each other to kick things off, though the end of the domestic season looked to have a big impact on the players.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy