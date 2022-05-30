ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Climber killed and two others hurt in Rocky Mountain National Park avalanche after rescue delayed by dangerous weather

By Kayla B. Ruble
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01u5oy_0fuxYRkY00

AN avalanche and rock fall in the Rocky Mountains on Sunday has left one climber dead and two others injured, marking a deadly holiday weekend in Colorado.

The disaster sparked a dicey search operation, with bad weather triggering multiple delays as search crews sought to rescue and recover the climbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRCfD_0fuxYRkY00
An avalanche and rock fall in the Rocky Mountains killed one climber and injured two others on Sunday Credit: Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLjzx_0fuxYRkY00
Rescue crews faced "winter like" weather conditions as they sought to rescue and recover the climbers Credit: Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park

Reports of the avalanche inside Rocky Mountain National Park came in around 9.00am on Sunday.

According to the National Park Service, two men and one woman were involved during the incident, local radio station WCMY reported.

None of the climbers have been identified.

One of the male climbers was extricated via helicopter by Colorado National Guard on Sunday afternoon.

The man was badly injured and taken directly to the hospital.

The female climber was also rescued and reportedly sustained no major injuries.

Rescue crews were able to locate the second male climber, who was found dead on Sunday evening among debris from the avalanche, CBS News reported.

Weather prevented the crews from extricating the deceased climber at the time, with the recovery operation delayed until conditions improve.

Various search-and-rescue groups have been dispatched to assist in the multi-person search and rescue operation.

The National Park Service said the teams were working in terrain higher than 11,500 and experiencing “winter like” weather conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4Rcr_0fuxYRkY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOhS7_0fuxYRkY00

Rocky Mountain National Park spokesperson Kyle Patterson said the avalanche incident occurred at Mount Meeker.

The 13,000-foot high mountain sits just a few miles outside of Boulder, Colorado and ranks as Rocky Mountain National Park’s second highest peak.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

67-year-old took big fall onto ledge in fatal accident at Colorado park

Additional details have been released related to the rock climber that died at Colorado National Monument in western Colorado after a fall on Saturday, April 30. The climber was identified as 67-year-old Andrew Whiteside of Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland. Whiteside was climbing on Otto's Route (5.8+) with two friends when the accident...
The Independent

Bison gores woman and tosses her 10 feet in the air after she approached it at Yellowstone National Park

A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it on Monday, according to a park statement. She got within 10 feet (3 metres) before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho. Her condition was not immediately clear.Park officials say it’s the first reported...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Patterson
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Climbers#The Rocky Mountains#Accident#The National Park Service#Wcmy#Colorado National Guard#Cbs News
CBS News

Two 3-year-old boys playing in horse corral killed in "senseless DUI crash," Utah sheriff says

A Utah driver who allegedly tested positive for meth crashed his car into a horse corral where two 3-year-old boys were playing, killing both of them, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as possession, driving under the influence, and a possible parole violation.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Whiskey Riff

A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park

When you attend Yellowstone National Park, you’re all but guaranteed to see a number of breathtaking views, and witness some of the incredible wildlife roaming throughout the park. However, when you see the wildlife, keep in mind that it may not always be pleasant, as these Yellowstone tourists ran into a heartbreaking example of “survival of the fittest” this past Sunday. According to For The Win, a group of Yellowstone visitors witnessed a young male grizzly bear get viciously attacked by […] The post A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
463K+
Followers
27K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy