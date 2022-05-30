ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alexisonfire announce headline UK and European tour

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Alexisonfire have announced a 2022 UK/European tour.

Joining the post-hardcore metallers on the road will be British rock squad Boston Manor.

Scheduled to kick off on October 14 in Cardiff's Great Hall, both bands will be making stops in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton, London, Belgium and Germany, before wrapping up on November 1 in the Netherlands' Utrect Tivoli.

"Something special happens when Alexisonfire gets together,” says AOF vocalist George Pettit, announcing the run. “When we’re all on stage playing in the pocket, we elevate and the audience comes with us. Can't wait to play these shows!"

Most recently, Alexisonfire shared the new single Sans Soleil , the latest track from Otherness, their first full-length album in over 13 years, due out June 24 on Dine Alone Records. It follows the previously-released tracks Reverse The Curse and Sweet Dreams Of Otherness.

Speaking of the new album, the band said in a joint statement: "A continuous thread through the fabric of Alexisonfire is the state of otherness. Otherness drew us all to spaces where a band like this could be formed.

"We attract the type of individuals that have all felt the sensation of being strange or unique. Perceived or otherwise, otherness has followed us through childhood, adolescence, and into our adult lives. It drives our tastes and proclivities. It bonds us with ourselves and others. And make no mistake, even at our most domestic and mundane moments, we are true outliers."

Find the full list of tour dates below:

Oct 14: Cardiff Great Hall
Oct 16: Manchester Academy
Oct 17: Glasgow Barrowland
Oct 19: Leeds O2 Academy
Oct 20: Brighton Dome
Oct 22: London O2 Academy Brixton
Oct 24: Belgium ANTWERP Trix
Oct 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Oct 27: Munich TonHalle, Germany
Oct 29: Hamburg Zeltphilharmonie, Germany
Oct 31: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Nov 01: Utrect Tivoli, Netherlands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCvrs_0fuxWiJ500

(Image credit: Press)

