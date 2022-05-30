Stewart goes from banking to selling diecast miniature cars

Land is being cleared in Danville, Virginia for a Caesar’s casino, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. Citizens of Danville voted for the casino to come two years ago. There were campaigns for and against the casino going into the vote. The people against it had arguments of different quality. At the bottom of the barrel were people who were just making things up to try to scare people.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO