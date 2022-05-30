ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Stewart goes from banking to selling diecast miniature cars

pcpatriot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow Then & Forever Collectibles, located at 237 West Main Street in Radford, is one of those shops that seems bigger on the inside than on the outside. Maybe it’s because the interior of this little shop is stacked nearly to the ceiling with miniature diecast cars, though there are plenty...

pcpatriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

Just Fish'n opens in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A new fishing and tackle store has opened its doors in Bristol, Virginia. Just Fish'n is located at 2930 Paulena Drive off exit 7. The store features everything you need for fishing on our local waters, like rods, reels, and baits. They also sell apparel and kayaks.
BRISTOL, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

The Truth About Casinos And Crime – What To Expect For Danville, Virginia And Southside – Mike Swanson

Land is being cleared in Danville, Virginia for a Caesar’s casino, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. Citizens of Danville voted for the casino to come two years ago. There were campaigns for and against the casino going into the vote. The people against it had arguments of different quality. At the bottom of the barrel were people who were just making things up to try to scare people.
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Fairlawn, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Radford, VA
WJHL

Gov. Youngkin announces company expansion, 75 new jobs in Smyth Co.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Smyth County Wednesday to share the news that 75 new jobs will be created with the expansion of a company. A release from the governor’s office states that Scholle IPN will invest more than $31 million to expand operations in Smyth County. Scholle IPN was […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
gearjunkie.com

Appalachian Trail Hiker Falls Off Cliff, Dies; Investigation Underway

A 23-year-old hiker suffered severe injuries and died when he fell 50 feet from a prominent and popular outcrop on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia. On May 29, Paul “Grandmaster” Classen fell from one of the most photographed places in Virginia and later died from his injuries. Classen,...
VIRGINIA STATE
visitshenandoah.org

Visit Bedford, a Scenic Mountain Destination

One of the most scenic mountain destinations in Virginia is Bedford, Virginia. There you can climb to what once was believed to be the highest peak in Virginia, gaze upon said peak (and its sisters), honor the sacrifice of thousands of soldiers, splash around in Virginia’s second largest lake, and so much more.
BEDFORD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stewart
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Rocky Mount homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Two story elegant home on 55+/- including a cottage. Both homes sit on a level lot within 45 min to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake area and 1 hour to Greensboro/Triad, NC and within 2 hrs to International Airports in Charlotte & Raleigh, NC. The main home has beautiful hardwood floors, sunken living room with floor to ceiling ornate mirrors, a game room, office, formal dining room, large kitchen, and two staircases leading to 4 of 6 bedrooms in all. Great place for entertaining. Cottage is a well maintained 2215 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Neither home is visible to the other. Wooded property also includes small cabin with electricity, bathroom and spring water ( great get away). See virtual tour.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Youngkin comes to Pittsylvania County to announce Axxor expansion

In his first visit to Pittsylvania County for an economic development announcement, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was on hand to announce the $3.5 million expansion of Axxor, which includes the addition of 21 new jobs. Axxor North America LLC, located in the Cane Creek Centre in Ringgold, manufactures a paper honeycomb...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville finishes second for massive Hyundai plant

A local lawmaker is hoping that a line item in the new state budget will help Southside land a big economic development prize. This, after a maddening near-miss earlier this year. The compromise budget being presented to state lawmakers next week includes up to $159 million over two years to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Small Cars#Auction#The Cars#Hot Wheels
WDBJ7.com

New jobs to be created with expansion of Danville paper honeycomb manufacturer

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - A company specializing in paper honeycomb development and production plans to invest $3.5 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in Ringgold East Industrial Park in Pittsylvania County. 21 new jobs are expected as part of the expansion of Axxor. Paper honeycomb is used...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Heads Up: IRONMAN race closes roads starting Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge race is set for this weekend in Roanoke, but changes to traffic start taking effect Thursday. Roanoke leaders and the Virginia Department of Transportation want drivers to be aware of the following changes:. · Starting Thursday, June...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

A breakdown of the history of moonshine in Franklin County

Franklin County, Va. – We first introduced you to moonshiners in Franklin County in early April. Tonight we take a deeper look at moonshine operations as well spots where people could drink them without the fear of the law raiding them. In Franklin County, there is a deep history...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
WJHL

Virginia budget passed, SWVA to see several impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia lawmakers passed a budget on Wednesday that includes more funds for Southwest Virginia schools and the Bristol, Virginia landfill mitigation effort. The budget deal also eliminates the state’s 1.5% grocery tax. Localities still collect a 1% tax. Gov. Youngkin wanted the gas tax to also be eliminated, but lawmakers did […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Summer refreshment zone coming to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Visitors to Downtown Roanoke will be allowed to walk with alcoholic drinks in a designated outdoor refreshment area starting June 10, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc. The designated area will be from the Center in the Square parking garage on Campbell Avenue until Williamson Road, Market...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Broadband effort advances in Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County leaders have reached a formal agreement with the group that’s bringing high speed internet to the county. The Board of Supervisors has approved a deal with RiverStreet Networks. That’s the company that will bring fiber-to-the-home internet to every unserved home in the county. A $39.5 grant...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy